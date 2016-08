Dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call at 6:30 a.m. Saturday transferred from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, a 19-year-old Bellevue woman alleged she was raped about 15 minutes beforehand behind a High Street building down an alley and then ran home.

North Central EMS was dispatched to the scene.

Police Detective Marc Linder responded to the emergency room of The Bellevue Hospital. He couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.