Seth J. Apple, 27, Norton — Failure to comply with theorizer of a police officer, DUI and driving under suspension

Jeanna A. Arguelles, 36, Shelby — FRA

Cameron M. Bays, 29, 63rd St. — Inducing panic

Clark J. Best, 21, Slansville — Aggravated trespassing

Ashley N. Daugherty, 23, 5144 U.S. 250 N. — Driving under a DUI suspension

Christopher V. Ehlers, 30, Elyria — Probation violation

Mark D. Hall, 46, 614 Willow Court, Plymouth — DUI and endangering children

Vearl D. Mathna, 49, 5148 U.S. 250 — Domestic violence

Hope E. McVeigh, 34, 56 E. Main, Wakeman — Probation violation

Michael L. Osborne, 26, 407 Myrtle Ave., Willard — Theft

Angela M. Pope, 45, 136 E. Main St. — Disorderly conduct — intoxication

Gary L. Pratt, 47, 726 E. Main St. — Corruption of another with drugs and sexual battery

James E. Purcell, 53, Sandusky — Identity fraud

Danny D. Shirey, 28, 168 Walnut St., Plymouth — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession go marijuana and possession of heroin

Shawn R. Slavik, 34, Lorain — Gross sexual imposition

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Jose L. Can Hernandez, 24, 323 Keefer St., Willard — DUI

Thomas L. Fields, 62, 208 Rae Court, Willard — Disorderly conduct

Shawn G. Willis, 30, 5824 Fox Glove Road, New London — DUI and possession of drug abuse instruments