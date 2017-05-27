Start growing your own deer this spring

Some have good hunting farms around Ohio, others knock on doors and hope for a spot, or hunt on overcrowded public lands from which most deer have already fled by evening of opening day.

It's a dilemma for many, coming up with a good place to hunt, and even worse for trophy hunters who want a 10, a 12 or (dare we dream?) 14 point old mossback. But it can be done. How? You grow your own bucks.

A good friend of mine, both a serious hunter and a fairly wealthy businessman, decided to raise his own deer, in a manner of speaking, and bought a fair-sized farm in Coshocton County. He got the farm cheap, because it was basically worthless land lying back in the boondocks well down a dirt country road. It had a little tillable acreage, mostly on mesa-like hilltops, lots of heavy brush and second growth timber, along with gullies, a creek, steep hills and a ruined farm house.

His first act was to bulldoze down and pile some of the heavy brush mixed with 20 foot trees, and then he left it alone. Grasses would come into the new clearing, along with blackberry briers, hawthorne trees and other plants. A good browsing and layup spot for deer, and also prime cover for rabbits and ruffed grouse.

He plowed some of the hilltops too, and put in half an acre of field corn here, another half acre there. Deer love corn, a great fall and winter food if left unharvested, and he put in strips of other food plants, including rye. Then he posted the farm, allowed hunting only by himself and a few friends, and made a rule "No does, and no bucks under eight points." He now has a great place to hunt, and took a nice 12 point there last year.

Hunters who haven't that kind of money often band together in groups of up to 20, pool their funds and search out the same kinds of farms in southern and southeastern Ohio. Then do much the same thing, maybe placing a mobile home or building a small A-frame on the land for a hunting base. One man I talked to, and part of such a group, said that deer hunting was excellent, and they used the same land for wild turkey, squirrel, grouse and rabbits. Essentially it’s a year around hunting spot in great country.

There are hundreds of such farms, most of them abandoned and grown up to brush, in prime hunting counties from Muskingum to Guernsey and Athens. They're everywhere in rural areas, often with very cheap land, just waiting expertise and elbow grease. But the soil should be checked as well as the terrain. For bucks to grow big antlers takes minerals in plenty, and that means soil pH should be 6.8 to 7. Adding lime can bring about this pH and release necessary phosporus, calcium and potash.

There are other plants for food plots, alfalfa being one, along with clover, buckwheat, oats and sorghum for seasonal use, but corn MUST be there. Deer love it. Get an expert to give an opinion on the land too, maybe a Division of Wildlife biologist, your county soil folk, or experts like those found in newsstand hunting magazines. Those same hunting magazines should have a number of advertisements for food plot seeds designed for deer, special foods for feeders, and more.. Then spend your money, spread your sweat, grow the plots and wait for new gun seasons. That big buck should be waiting

Dick Martin is a free-lance writer from Shelby. Reach him at richmart@neo.rr.com. You can also visit his blog at outdoors withmartin.com.