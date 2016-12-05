Nearly 67,000 deer checked during Ohio's weeklong gun hunting season

Two days (Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18) of deer-gun season remain. The muzzleloader season is Jan. 7-10, 2017, and archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Hunting is the best and most effective management tool for maintaining Ohio’s healthy deer population. Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.

A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the weeklong 2016 deer-gun hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2016, and the 2015 numbers are in parentheses.

Adams: 1,082 (1,585); Allen: 363 (387); Ashland: 1,225 (1,232); Ashtabula: 1,946 (2,002); Athens: 1,377 (1,666); Auglaize: 268 (299); Belmont: 1,360 (1,516); Brown: 823 (1,054); Butler: 289 (338); Carroll: 1,494 (1,576); Champaign: 356 (419); Clark: 184 (207); Clermont: 542 (776); Clinton: 260 (292); Columbiana: 1,307 (1,458); Coshocton: 2,325 (2,419); Crawford: 569 (576); Cuyahoga: 47 (46); Darke: 259 (282); Defiance: 773 (865); Delaware: 411 (418); Erie: 206 (192); Fairfield: 681 (760); Fayette: 108 (125); Franklin: 157 (133); Fulton: 362 (361); Gallia: 1,211 (1,523); Geauga: 479 (508); Greene: 203 (220); Guernsey: 1,885 (1,995); Hamilton: 155 (252); Hancock: 454 (486); Hardin: 477 (542); Harrison: 1,573 (1,664); Henry: 345 (365); Highland: 948 (1,189); Hocking: 1,288 (1,592); Holmes: 1,484 (1,362); Huron: 1,074 (1,006); Jackson: 1,031 (1,323); Jefferson: 1,138 (1,169); Knox: 1,942 (1,755); Lake: 167 (160); Lawrence: 795 (1,020); Licking: 1,609 (1,865); Logan: 639 (765); Lorain: 683 (637); Lucas: 129 (113); Madison: 158 (147); Mahoning: 594 (556); Marion: 403 (363); Medina: 604 (545); Meigs: 1,373 (1,544); Mercer: 262 (235); Miami: 196 (235); Monroe: 1,131 (1,316); Montgomery: 103 (128); Morgan: 1,179 (1,418); Morrow: 626 (584); Muskingum: 2,112 (2,283); Noble: 1,271 (1,333); Ottawa: 105 (97); Paulding: 425 (523); Perry: 1,156 (1,340); Pickaway: 270 (345); Pike: 753 (954); Portage: 559 (553); Preble: 235 (284); Putnam: 274 (304); Richland: 1,228 (1,222); Ross: 1,102 (1,264); Sandusky: 219 (258); Scioto: 890 (1,164); Seneca: 835 (779); Shelby: 334 (387); Stark: 798 (863); Summit: 174 (167); Trumbull: 1,144 (1,142); Tuscarawas: 2,045 (1,999); Union: 271 (336); Van Wert: 211 (237); Vinton: 1,111 (1,440); Warren: 236 (319); Washington: 1,502 (1,738); Wayne: 730 (683); Williams: 655 (823); Wood: 286 (293); Wyandot: 716 (696).

Total: 66,759 (73,392).