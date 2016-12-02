Gun season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested in Ohio

In 2015, 22,253 deer were reported the first day of the deer-gun season.

Hunters in Huron County harvested 342 deer Monday, down from last year’s opening day total of 367. The totals for surrounding counties, with the first number being this year’s harvest and the number in parenthesis being last year’s, are as follows: Ashland: 411 (483); Crawford: 134 (177); Erie: 50 (66); Lorain: 180 (195); Richland: 355 (462); Sandusky: 41 (76); and Seneca: 203 (273).

Ohio’s deer-gun season remains open through Sunday.

Two additional days of deer-gun season (Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18) are available for people to hunt with firearms. Find more information about deer hunting in the Ohio 2016-2017 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

Past years’ harvest summaries and weekly updated harvest reports can be found at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.

Here are county-by-county totals of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during opening day of deer-gun hunting season, with the first number showing this year’s total and the number in parenthesis showing last year’s total: Adams: 274 (373); Allen: 58 (116); Ashland: 411 (483); Ashtabula: 701 (771); Athens: 375 (420); Auglaize: 41 (99); Belmont: 407 (429); Brown: 167 (248); Butler: 36 (66); Carroll: 480 (571); Champaign: 70 (104); Clark: 29 (52); Clermont: 81 (154); Clinton: 58 (79); Columbiana: 419 (522); Coshocton: 767 (888); Crawford: 134 (177); Cuyahoga: 8 (7); Darke: 47 (74); Defiance: 179 (316); Delaware: 88 (110); Erie: 50 (66); Fairfield: 182 (219); Fayette: 30 (33); Franklin: 32 (31); Fulton: 79 (140); Gallia: 379 (372); Geauga: 147 (167); Greene: 43 (54); Guernsey: 592 (647); Hamilton: 18 (44); Hancock: 95 (135); Hardin: 94 (149); Harrison: 529 (556); Henry: 67 (125); Highland: 221 (300); Hocking: 431 (521); Holmes: 542 (552); Huron: 342 (367); Jackson: 270 (377); Jefferson: 365 (386); Knox: 651 (619); Lake: 53 (44); Lawrence: 208 (224); Licking: 463 (562); Logan: 155 (249); Lorain: 180 (195); Lucas: 23 (27); Madison: 30 (28); Mahoning: 168 (165); Marion: 96 (120); Medina: 154 (152); Meigs: 392 (418); Mercer: 38 (76); Miami: 28 (52); Monroe: 333 (334); Montgomery: 18 (28); Morgan: 364 (387); Morrow: 158 (184); Muskingum: 696 (722); Noble: 386 (352); Ottawa: 20 (20); Paulding: 75 (157); Perry: 339 (399); Pickaway: 65 (107); Pike: 180 (209); Portage: 155 (157); Preble: 47 (80); Putnam: 60 (90); Richland: 355 (462); Ross: 263 (320); Sandusky: 41 (76); Scioto: 195 (206); Seneca: 203 (273); Shelby: 79 (97); Stark: 208 (248); Summit: 30 (24); Trumbull: 425 (468); Tuscarawas: 645 (658); Union: 67 (97); Van Wert: 31 (63); Vinton: 338 (401); Warren: 34 (61); Washington: 438 (490); Wayne: 206 (211); Williams: 138 (327); Wood: 39 (87); Wyandot: 168 (227). Total: 18,776 (22,253).