Smith bags 24-point monster during gun season

Brian Smith knows that to be absolutely true.

Smith, a farmer by trade who is part of a family that tills more than 2,000 acres, took a break this week to spend some time in a Greenfield Township woods. His patience and luck paid off at exactly 3:48 p.m. Monday when he knocked down a non-typical 24-point buck. It was one of several huge deer that were taken by area hunters this week.

“I passed on a couple of does in the morning and after taking a lunch break went back into the stand in the afternoon,” the 38-year-old father of three said. “I didn’t have much time to get on this one because he was 60 yards away and moving. I must have made a good shot because he went no more than 10 yards.”

Smith, an ardent hunter, knew there were several big bucks in the area but had seen this monster only on a friend’s trail camera. His 12-gauge slug gun made sure there will be a new king of the woods in that area next breeding season.

“My biggest deer previously was a 10-point,” Smith said. “That deer also looked to have some age. This one, who knows? I am sure there are experts who can come close. I am going to look into learning just how old this 24-point really is. I just know he will be impressive hanging on the wall.”

Smith will have the meat made up into jerky and round bologna.

To say the Smith family — with the exception of mother, Mandy, a first-grade teacher at South Central Elementary — is made up of extraordinary hunters would be an under-statement.

“I sat with my 8-year-old daughter, Taylor, behind the house here on Greenbush Road during youth season a couple weeks ago,” Smith said. “This button buck came through and she calmly knocked him down with her brother’s 20-gauge. “

Now Brandon, the 11-year-old still has to score. All he could say after his sister scored was he was proud of her.

Karli, age 6, is still a couple of years away from taking her turn in the stand.

In talking about his wife, who leaves the hunting to the rest of the family, Brian said, “She manages the herd of kids.”

Without question, the Smith family will have meat on the table until next season rolls around.