Jarrett brings down 'Godzilla'

Jarrett, former owner of the Northern Ohio Antique Mall in Norwalk who calls himself “semi-retired,” said he has hunted between 30 and 40 days this fall.

And what does he have to show for it?

How about a turkey and thee deer, including a 12-pointer.

“He was massive,” Jarrett said. “It was the biggest deer of my life. It takes 140 to make the Buckeye Big Buck Club. It scored 147 1/8 green score typical.”

The purpose of the club, a non-profit organization, is to increase the appreciation of Ohio's white-tailed deer herd. Due to a comprehensive and successful management program of the Division of Wildlife, and improved habitat, the herd now is at a record high level. The club’s goals are to encourage trophy hunting by Ohio hunters, establish and maintain a permanent record of Ohio's trophy deer taken in fair chase, foster wise management of this valuable resource and promote a positive relationship among hunter and landowners, according to the club website.

Each year, the Buckeye Big Buck Club honors hunters who harvest “typical” deer which meet the minimum 140-inch scoring requirement and "non-typical" deer meeting a minimum 160-inch score requirement. Scores are determined by a series of measurements using the Boone and Crockett scoring system.

Jarrett said he shot his bow four times this fall — and hit the mark each time.

“You can’t get any better than that,” he said with a smile. “But I don’t want to brag.”

Jarrett said he has had trail cameras on his property up since July.

“We put food plots and corn feeders up starting in August. We have big deer on our trail cameras then we give them names,” he said.

What was the the name of this monster?

“Godzilla.”

“It makes it interesting,” Jarrett said about the names.

Last year Jarrett’s son, Andy, got the big prize when he brought down “King Tut.”

That deer, Jarrett said, scored out at 178.

Jarrett said he likes to hunt alone, but he had his grandson, Kyle, with him when he shot the turkey.

“The turkey is going to be mounted and when I die it is going to my grandson,” Jarrett said.

Jarrett said nothing goes to waste with his kill.

“The deer eat our crops and we enjoy eat the deer,” he said. “We eat it probably one day a week now.

“I enjoy it. It is our entertainment.”

Jarrett, who still is a vendor at the antique mall, is opening a new business called All That Glitters in Northern Ohio LLC. It is located at 5120 N. U.S. 250 in Norwalk. He is open by appointment only.

“That frees me up to do other things,” he said.

And by other things he means hunting.

Time to start looking for Godzilla’s brother.