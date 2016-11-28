Hunters harvest more than 2,000 wild turkeys during Ohio's fall season

Ohio’s 2016 fall wild turkey hunting season was open in 56 counties Oct. 8 to Nov. 27.

Hunters in Huron County bagged 13, more than double the 2015 total of six.

During the 2015 fall wild turkey season 1,535 turkeys were harvested.

Wild turkeys were extirpated in Ohio by 1904 and were reintroduced in the 1950s by the ODNR Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s first modern day wild turkey season opened in the spring of 1966 in nine counties, and hunters checked 12 birds. The wild turkey harvest topped 1,000 for the first time in 1984. Spring turkey hunting opened statewide in 2000. Fall turkey season first opened in 19 counties in 1996.

For summaries of past turkey seasons, visit wildohio.gov/turkeyharvest

A list of all wild turkeys checked during the 2016 fall hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2016, and the 2015 numbers are in parentheses.

Adams: 30 (44); Ashland: 25 (27); Ashtabula: 66 (73); Athens: 63 (31); Belmont: 47 (33); Brown: 20 (26); Butler: 13 (13); Carroll: 30 (21); Clermont: 28 (43); Columbiana: 31 (43); Coshocton: 94 (43); Cuyahoga: 9 (2); Defiance: 26 (18); Delaware: 10 (9); Fairfield: 24 (14); Franklin: 2 (1); Gallia: 57 (50); Geauga: 32 (45); Guernsey: 79 (35); Hamilton: 11 (10); Harrison: 68 (32); Highland: 34 (40); Hocking: 57 (52); Holmes: 74 (27); Huron: 13 (6); Jackson: 50 (43); Jefferson: 39 (30); Knox: 43 (34); Lake: 12 (11); Lawrence: 32 (31); Licking: 54 (36); Lorain: 19 (29); Mahoning: 27 (23); Medina: 28 (22); Meigs: 79 (33); Monroe: 86 (21); Morgan: 52 (13); Morrow: 8 (17); Muskingum: 64 (27); Noble: 74 (35); Perry: 62 (29); Pike: 39 (35); Portage: 31 (38); Richland: 31 (21); Ross: 25 (24); Scioto: 23 (27); Seneca: 11 (6); Stark: 41 (27); Summit: 16 (12); Trumbull: 42 (50); Tuscarawas: 92 (23); Vinton: 47 (35); Warren: 9 (9); Washington: 54 (23); Wayne: 10 (13); Williams: 25 (20); Total: 2,168 (1,535).