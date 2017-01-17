Tortorella pushes pace in practice

The coach halted the session and demanded that they pick up their pace. Tortorella urged them not to "lose your practice habits."

"I think in the last little bit our pace has dipped," Tortorella said. "It hasn't been as consistent through the game. ... I think it's a mental thing about staying on top of yourself as far as playing faster. As I've said, the league is going to be better, the league is going to be faster."

The Blue Jackets (29-9-4) were among the NHL's best stories in the season's first half -- complete with a 16-game winning streak. But such production doesn't give clubs the right to hang banners or guarantee them home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

It's the time of season when good teams start ramping up their play. The Washington Capitals, who ended the Blue Jackets' win streak, had won nine consecutive games entering Monday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Everyone expects the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins to make a push.

Even the Carolina Hurricanes -- Columbus' opponent tonight -- have won four in a row as part of a 10-4-1 run. Can the Blue Jackets, one of the league's youngest teams, shift into another gear as the games grow more intense and important?

"We've gotten to one gear, but there are so many more to go," captain Nick Foligno said. "Look at some of the teams that are taking off now. We cannot be a team that falters and stumbles."

The Blue Jackets are 2-4-0 since authoring the second-longest win streak in league history. They have made uncharacteristic mistakes and not had consistent goaltending to minimize the damage. In the ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division, that form can drop you into a wild-card spot quickly.

Tortorella is looking for a response -- one similar to the Minnesota Wild, which is 5-0-1 since the Blue Jackets' snapped their 12-game win string on Dec. 31.

"It was almost you could open the door when we were playing that well and let them play," the coach said. "Now, we've got to work at our game. It's human nature. Subconsciously, it slips a little bit here (in the mind) and then it slips into your hands and legs. ... But it's all good."

One reason for optimism is the return of All-Star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who has missed the last three games because of illness. He also sat out the stunning 5-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Jan. 7. The Jackets went 1-3-0 in absence of a goalie who leads the NHL in wins (26) and ranks in the top-five in goals against average (2.00) and save percentage (.931).

Bobrovsky, who said he lost at least five pounds during the illness, practiced Monday and is hopeful to play against the Hurricanes.

Foligno said he was happy that Tortorella stopped practice and reminded players about the pace and attention to detail.

"I don't think it's outside things where we're going to go into a game like, 'I hope things goes well.'" Foligno said. "We feel like every night we can win a game. That's a big change in this locker room from years before. That's what I'm excited about. I think that's what is going to allow us to push into that next gear."

