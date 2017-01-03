Wins bring a sense of playoffs to young team

Or maybe it survives later this week against Metropolitan Division foes Washington (Thursday) or the New York Rangers (Saturday) and vaults the Blue Jackets into the NHL record books.

Either way, the Blue Jackets believe they have been made richer by this experience, by the side effects brought on by a 15-game winning streak.

The entire NHL is now watching. Every opponent is throwing everything they have at the Blue Jackets, trying to snap the streak. Every building the Blue Jackets play in is frothing with energy, including Nationwide Arena, which could be sold out for a fourth straight game tonight.

For the league's youngest team, it has been a rich few weeks.

"We're having fun with it," defenseman Seth Jones said. "Everyone in here loves the competition, and we're not flying under the radar anymore.

"We like to come out of the gate fast and jump on teams. That's one of our things. But these past few games, we've definitely seen teams come out fast on us, not let us jump on them."

The Blue Jackets' most recent win, a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on New Year's Eve, had the feeling of a Stanley Cup playoff game, which is hard to replicate in January.

When the Wild cut the Blue Jackets' lead to two goals early in the third period, coach John Tortorella and his assistants "stood back" and paid close attention to how the players handled the mounting pressure.

"I want our team to take over (in that situation), not have the coaches holding hands," Tortorella said. "And I could hear on the bench ... we didn't have to say too much, because the players were saying what needed to be said.

"It may seem like a little thing, but to me it's a big thing. You're watching a team mature. Have we gotten there? Absolutely not. But it was really good for me to see that during the third period."

Center Brandon Dubinsky, one of the few players in the dressing room who knows what a long playoff run feels like, said these games can provide great lessons.

The Blue Jackets have an average age of 25.7 years. Of their top six defensemen, four are 23 years old or younger.

"You're not going to have the real playoff (atmosphere) unless it's the playoffs, and the other night was pretty close," Dubinsky said. "It's a great experience for the young guys to feel that energy and a little bit of pressure.

"I thought we handled it really well, too."

The Blue Jackets had a brisk, physical practice at Nationwide Arena on Monday. They didn't look like a club satisfied with 15 straight wins. That's proof, Tortorella said, that another lesson is being learned.

"I know we've won 15 in a row, and I know we want to win 25 in a row," Dubinsky said. "But we're not going to focus on the 25th game. We're going to get ready to play the 16th."

