11 in a row, with a flourish

On Thursday, the Blue Jackets faced the Pittsburgh Penguins with a chance to take over not just the lead in the Metropolitan Division, but the entire NHL.

After a shaky first period -- "I thought we were wetting our pants," coach John Tortorella said -- the Blue Jackets seized the moment with brute force.

Scott Hartnell had the ninth hat trick of his career, and the Blue Jackets turned a tight game into a laugher with a three-goals-in-51-seconds flurry early in the third period, cruising to a 7-1 victory before 19,113 at Nationwide Arena.

Let's review: the Blue Jackets are atop the NHL standings as of Friday morning.

After trying to tamp down the excitement surrounding this game -- Tortorella kept saying it was just Game 31 -- the dam finally cracked post-game.

"It was a huge for us against a division team," said goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who finished with 25 saves for his league-leading 20th win. "It doesn't mean we've accomplished anything yet. But it's good for our team to play good teams like this and show we can play with anybody."

Boone Jenner, William Karlsson, Brandon Saad and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who won their franchise-record 11th straight game and extended their franchise-record point streak to 13 games.

Alexander Wennberg and Brandon Dubinsky each had two assists as the Blue Jackets improved to 5-0 in the Metro.

The crowd at Nationwide -- the sixth largest regular-season draw in franchise history -- ate it up, cheering "CBJ CBJ CBJ!" in the early stages, "We want 10!" as the game got out of hand in the third, and a few unprintable phrases when the score was no longer in doubt.

The Blue Jackets allowed the game's first goal only 2:39 into the game, then pulled even on Atkinson's power play goal to emerge from a nervous first period in a 1-1 tied.

Tortorella talked to the team between the first and second periods, hoping to calm them down.

"I just wanted them to know how good they've been playing," Tortorella said. "They really shouldn't be nervous. They should feel good about how they've done it. They've done it consistently for 30 games, why not right now?

"I just wanted them to believe in themselves in these types of situations. It ended up being a really good process for the team to go through."

They responded by scoring the next seven goals.

There was gamesmanship, too. Tortorella has broiled since last December, when his longtime friend Mike Sullivan, the Penguins coach, sent out his first power-play unit in the final minute of a game Pittsburgh led 5-2.

Tortorella returned the favor up 6-1 in the third Thursday.

Sullivan could be seen smiling at talking to Tortorella across the benches late in the game.

Sullivan, asked if he was surprised to see the NHL's top power-play unit on the ice, offered a firm "no."

Tortorella said he'd keep his conversations with Sullivan private.

With three more meetings this season, the conversation will have a chance to continue.

