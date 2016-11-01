Gagner ties it, Jones wins it for Blue Jackets in overtime to defeat Stars

Then they hit a couple of huge potholes.

Sam Gagner scored with 15.1 seconds left in the third period to tie the game and Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-2 OT win over Dallas at Nationwide Arena.

The loss is the third in a row for the Stars and makes them 3-4-2 after nine games, but it was debilitating in another way.

"It's a bad point," forward Jason Spezza said of the standings point the Stars receive for an overtime loss. "You want to get two when you have the lead with 20 seconds left."

The Stars received news Monday that forward Ales Hemsky had hip surgery and would be lost for 5-6 months. That adds to a depleted forward group that already includes Mattias Janmark (knee), Cody Eakin (knee) and Patrick Sharp (concussion). So coach Lindy Ruff put the team through a physical practice that stressed net-front presence and then hoped the lessons would play out on the ice.

They did.

Dallas jumped all over the Blue Jackets in the first period, enjoying an 18-9 advantage in shots on goal and forcing Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky into several big saves. Bobrovsky was up to the task. The veteran goalie shut Dallas out on 32 saves Oct. 22, and continued to bury a team that was shut out by Minnesota on Saturday.

The frustration of the scoring drought seemed to only intensify when Nick Foligno gave Columbus a 1-0 lead in the second period, and Dallas' struggling power play gave up more of the short-handed chances that have been a problem this year.

But out of nowhere, Spezza burst up the right wing and put a laser past Bobrovsky, ending the Stars' goal-less streak at 109:40. It was a great sign for a team that needed some good news.

"I was looking to make an impact," Spezza said. "I was just trying to get us a win."

It looked like he might do just that. Tyler Seguin slipped a shot through the now mortal Bobrovsky 1:13 into the third period, and it looked like Dallas would earn a hard-fought 2-1 victory. But Johnny Oduya took a slashing penalty with one minute remaining, and Columbus had two extra attackers with the goalie pulled.

Gagner whistled a shot through a Nik Foligno screen, and the game went to overtime. There, Dallas' top trio of Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg got trapped in its own end, and Jones zipped a shot through the crowd for his second goal of the season.

Columbus moved to 4-3-1 with the win and now is 7-2-0 against the Stars in their last nine meetings.

Benn, who was on the ice for both goals against at the end, took the blame.

"I thought our team played the game we needed to play," Benn said. "Just two stupid mistakes by myself and you lose a hockey game."

Benn has been nursing soreness in his stomach and hip after having core muscle surgery in the summer, but said that hasn't affected his play.

"I'm fine," he said. "I'm good enough to play, I just need to do more."

As do the Stars. They continue to battle upstream during a season that seems cursed, but they took some solace from a game in which they had a 38-28 advantage in shots on goal. Now, they have to make that mean something.

"When you're losing games, it feels like it's impossible to win. But we just have to stick with it and trust what we're doing," Spezza said. "You've got to look past the results sometimes, but also know that we're in a results-oriented business and we have to find ways to win games."

