The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date in 1942:

To test air raid signal

Norwalk’s new stream air raid signal is to be tested at noon Monday at the G.S. Stewart Co. factory.

Residents of the city are requested to keep this announcement in mind. If the signal gives the expected results its howling tones can be heard not only in Norwalk but over a large adjoining area.

Mayor Joe E. Dudley and M.G. Irvin, muny power plant superintendent obtained the signal from a New Jersey source after a long-continued effort to locate a whistle that would give the desired results.

Pigeon has tube filled with tablets

Mrs. Arthur F. Herner, who lives on Route 3, only miles south of Monroeville, reports that a short time ago a banded carrier pigeon joined other pigeons that were staying in their barn.

The band on the one leg is yellow and has a number 21 on it. On the other leg Mrs. Herner found attached an aluminum tube about two inches long and as large around as a lead pencil. The tube has a screw top and inside she discovered 10 small pellets. The pellets were flat and shaped like a navy bean.

Barbers jump hair cut price to sixty cents

Norwalk barbers report increased prices for hair cuts and shaves. The new schedule is 60 cents for hair cuts instead of the previous 50 cent charge.

The price of shaves has been increased from 25 to 35 cents.

Similar action has been taken in nearby towns, it is stated.

Visits husband at Camp Murphy

Corporal K.L. Shoup of 80 Signal Service Regiment, Co. M, Camp Murphy, Fla., writes that his wife and infant son, Charles, are with him. They have an apartment at Stuart near the camp. Mrs. Shoup, who formerly was Miss Monica Ruffing, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ruffing of Monroeville, left Norwalk Nov. 4, with her son and arrived at the camp Nov. 6.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok