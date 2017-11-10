The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date in 1974:

Truckers in Ohio football playoffs

The Norwalk High School Truckers are in the state playoffs!

The most important phone call in Norwalk High athletic history came at 8:51 this morning from George Bates, associate commissioner of the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

“You mean we’re in?” smiled Norwalk Principal George Perry. “That’s wonderful...we’ll go to the press.”

Perry announced the good news to students a few minutes later, and classrooms were filled with cheers and whistles.

Lagging auto sales lead to 196 layoffs in area

Lagging auto sales have put at least 196 workers in the Norwalk-Sandusky area out of work.

Last weekend, 175 hourly employees at the Ford Motor Co. Plant in Sandusky were laid off. The six per cent layoff resulted from production cutbacks in the industry, according to plant public relations manager Dave Krupp.

“People just aren’t buying cars,” Krupp said.

Eleven hourly and 10 salaried employees were laid off at Gould Inc. Personnel manager Bill Billens also attributed the layoffs to production slowdowns in the automotive field.

About 540 workers are still employed at the Gould Plant, Billens said. Krupp said 2,402 workers are still employed at the Ford Sandusky plant.

Completes training

Airman Scott R. Harley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Early R. Harley, Greenwich, has completed Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Harley is remaining at the Air Training Command Base for specialized training in the security police field. Airman Harley is a 1974 graduate of South Central High School.

Two area farmers win Cleveland club awards

CLEVELAND — Two area farmers and their wives were among 18 recipients of Distinguished Service Awards from the Cleveland Farmers Club at a dinner at the Mariott Inn.

Honored were Mr. and Mrs. Elroy Walcher, rural North Fairfield, and Mr. and Mrs. John Rockwell, rural Milan.

Walcher and his wife Helen, were honored for their contribution to agriculture and specialization in cash crops. Walcher and his sons Neil and Tim had more than 1,700 acres or corn this year which was among the top yielding corn acreage in Huron County. The Walchers pioneered in the minimum tillage practice program which has made it possible to put out a field of corn with the minimum number of times over the field with heavy equipment.

Rockwell and his wife, Hazel, were honored for “their contributions to agriculture.” The couple had four children, John R. and James, who are partners with their father, a married daughter, Patricia, and a son, Jerry, a student at Edison High School.”

Coming Saturday — Nov. 11, 1974: 19 workers furloughed by Shefler

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok