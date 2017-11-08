The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 44 years ago:

9 seniors inducted into honor society

Nine St. Paul seniors who were probationary members of the National Honor Society last year, were inducted into the Society with the 22 new members in a ceremony at St. Paul Catholic Church last week.

Thomas Carabin, president of the Norwalk Chamber of Commerce, was the speaker at the event.

The 22 new members were listed in the Reflector Oct. 22. The nine repeat members were chosen for the society last March, but had to requalify on the basis of scholarship, leadership, service and character for inclusion this year.

Seniors who were probationary members of the society last year and qualified again this year are Kathleen Amato, daughter of Mrs. Charles P. Amato; Catheirne Fritz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Fritz; Linda Greenwald, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Greenwald; William Kacmarsky, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Kacmarsky; Michael LaConte, son of Mr. and Mrs. James LaConte; Joseph Linder, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Linder; Regina Rushin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Rushin; Laura Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Smith; and Michael Watkins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wesley Wattkins.

Tie means issue failed: Eckstein

WILLARD — A tie vote on the question of annexing about 64 acres in the city of Willard means that the annexation was defeated, WIllard’s city solicitor said today.

Franklin Eckstein said in order for the annexation decision to stand, it required a majority vote, according to the Ohio Revised Code.

Voters split down the middle 560-560 about whether the property along U.S. 224 owned by MHD Corp., including Briarwood Estates Mobile Home Park, should be taken into the city.

The vote was a referendum brought about through petitions circulated by Willard residents opposed to the annexation. Willard City Council decided in April to annex the property.

Top 4-H Clubs

Huron County’s best 4-H Clubs were honored Wednesday night at an achievement program at Norwalk High School. John Fries presents awards to Richard Flint of the Corn Huskers, Mrs. William Raftery of Peru Buttons and Bows, and Mrs. Robert Baum of Rockin’ H. Club. The Fitchville Cloverettes also was honored.

Bauer sinks hole-in-one

Don Bauer of Norwalk shot his first hole-in-one Sunday at Elks Country Club as he aced the 14th hole.

The hole (No. 5 on the back nine) measures 135 yards and is a par 3.

Bauer’s playing partners were Don Halter, Bob White and Max Robertson.

Elks pro Gary WIlkins says the ace was at least the fourth hole-in-one on that hole this season.

Pugh, Miller, get more accolades on gridiron

Dan Pugh of Norwalk and Dick Miller of Monroeville have been receiving high praise from their college football coaches all season.

Pugh, a junior middle guard for Mount Union College, has been named “Hatchetman of the Week” at the school four times. The most recent honor came last week and he earned the honor by making 24 tackles against Wittenberg.

Miller, an all-American linebacker last year at Ashland College as a junior, has been shifted around this year. He started at linebacker, but then was moved to defensive tackle and then to defensive end to fill spots vacated by injuries.

After leading Ashland in tackles as a sophomore (130), and junior (144), Miller is tied for second this year with 70.

Coming Thursday — Nov. 9, 1974: Truckers’ chances goof for playoff berth

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok