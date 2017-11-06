Wilson carries country in clean sweep

The top stories in The Evening Herald on this date in 1912:

Huron County voters give seven offices to Republicans, six to Democrats in

one of the closest election ever recorded in the annals of the county

Seven Republicans and six Democrats is the way the voters of Huron County distributed their favors to the candidates at yesterday’s election, the winners being Milo F. Johnson, W.N .Cook and E.S. Watts, for county commissioners, Clark Blackman, for clerk of courts; C.E. Boomer, auditor; L.C. Herrick, surveyor; and Irving Carpenter, prosecutor, Republicans; and A.E. Rowley, probate judge; C.P. Venus, representative; C.D. Trimner, sheriff; J.F. Henninger, treasurer; and M.E. Roseberty, coroner, Democrats.

The vote was so close on several of the candidates that there was uncertainy in the election until the last precinct was heard from, which was not until after 7 o’clock in the morning.

New children’s home favored

A new and commodious building for the Children’s Home is now assured, the voters of the county yesterday expressing their approval of a bond issue in the sum of $38,000 for the purpose. The proposition had no organized opposition and carried by more than two-to-one.

Thirty-six precincts of the thirty-nine in the county give the proposition 4,804 for to 2,076 against.

Many receive returns

Many thousands of people in this city and surrounding territory received their election news last evening and this morning through the election returns service provided by The Herald. In fact, The Herald service gave the people of this community their only information regarding the result of the epoch making election of yesterday, no other news being received in this city in any way.

Beginning at an unusually early hour, telephone calls kept our entire force of ten telephone operators busy giving out information until long after midnight. Toward the wee small hours the number was reduced somewhat, but never entirely ceased — something unprecedented. Many people stayed up all night and kept calling this office at intervals in order to find out “how election went.”

Quietly married

Thurman G. Deweese and Mrs. Rose A. Walsh were quietly married in Detroit, Mich., Oct. 31st, Bishop Foley performed the ceremony. The couple were unattended, and at once returned to Norwalk. They are at home to their friends at No. 31 Hester St.

Married at parsonage

Miss Clara Gahagan and Harry Young, both of this city, were united in marriage last evening at 5 o’clock at the parsonage of Rev. J.A. Schaffeld. The young couple were attended by Mr. Young’s sister and the bride’s brother, Arthur Gahagan. The bride wore a traveling suit of blue with hat ensuite. After a short wedding trip in the east, they will return to Norwalk to take up their residence at No. 19 Maple St.

Coming Tuesday — Nov. 7, 1912: How does Milan Avenue sound?



— Compiled by Andy Prutsok