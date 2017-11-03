Tells of tarring episode

The top stories in The Evening Herald on this date in 1912:

Minnie LaValley gives details of attack on her last August

CLEVELAND — Minnie LaValley, the Huron County girl who was the victim of a men’s tar party several weeks ago, and who has been in hiding in Cleveland, awaiting the trial of the men indicted in the assault, has emerged from her hiding place and has told her story.

“I am ready for whatever ordeal awaits me in the trial of the West Clarksfield men who tarred me in August. Nothing shall keep me from taking the stand and testifying to all my relations with them. I want revenge as well as justice,” she said yesterday.

“I am weak and ill now. I fear that when the opposing attorneys start to cross-examine me I shall break down. But I am determined to appear against my abusers. I shall be attended by a physician throughout the trial.

“That awful night in August has been a nightmare to me since. Many times I have awakened screaming in my sleep, feeling again the rough hands tearing away my clothing and the tar pouring over my skin, and into my hair, my mouth, my ears and my eyes.

“Then again, their threats mingle strangely in my dreams and I shiver when I think of the assault. I staggered home with only one shoe and my clothing in tatters. I wasn’t able to get the tar off that night though I scoured my body with coal oil.

“It was jealousy which caused the outrage. They were angry because I was going with a man from another locality.

“In the afternoon of the night of the tarring I went to the home of Emma Swarts. Her mother told me Emma was going to Norwalk. She asked me if I would see her to the depot. Fifteen minutes before train time, six of the seven men, some married, came to the depot. They kept looking at me and muttering among themselves. They were on every side of me and I began to be afraid.

“It was dark when I began to walk home after seeing Emma off on the train. I felt so afraid that I picked up an iron bar about two feet long. I walked toward the meat market. The men seemed to have gone and I dropped the bar...”

“The two meat markets are in the heart of the village. There is a little open space between them. As I was passing this, one man who had been my sweetheart for four years, sprang out at me. Four others then seized me. I was carried between the two markets. They put my feet in the air. I felt them tearing off my clothes. There were 10 or 12 there now.

“I saw one with the can of tar in his right hand. I could tell him because his left arm is off. Then he poured the tar over me. It was all over my body. It ran over my face and into my mouth and ears. Suddenlty they let me fall. As I struggled to my feet they dashed more into my face. When I was able to see, they vanished.”

Suffers form Ptomaine poisoning

E.E. Sly was seriously ill from ptomaine poisoning Saturday and Sunday but is able to be about again. Mr. Sly believes he was poisoned from eating tainted beef in a restaurant in Elyria at noon, Saturday.

Mr. Sly, together with a friend, had gone to Elyria to bring two Ford cars to Norwalk. They reached Elyria about noon and stopped there to get dinner. Mr. Sly ate roast beef and noticed that it did not taste just like the kind that “mother used to cook,” but did not think the difference serious.

Before he reached lhe was suffering terribly, but managed to keep at the wheel until he reached home.

Local and near home

Daniel McSweeney of Chicago Junction, who was just released from the Ohio penitentiary for trying to kill his wife, started trouble as soon as he got home and rearrested by the Marshal of Chicago Junction.

Nancy Miller, 81, widow of A.H. Miller, former banker, and mother of Mrs. Webb C. Hayes, died yesterday at her home in Fremont as a result of injuries sustained while traveling through Cuba several months ago.

Lieutenant Ross Culp, recruiting officer for the Navy at Detroit, came home this morning for the purpose of voting. Although privileged to do so at previous elecitons, today was the first time he ever voted for a president.

Mr. and Mrs. Howard Cline have returned from their honeymoon and are now nicely settled in their new home at No. 10 Minard Place

Correction

Blasts from the Past for the past two days have actually been from November of 1912, not 1913, as reported. The reporter with apparently failing eyesight to see the yellowed, faded microfilm, regrets the error.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok