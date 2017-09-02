Truckers, Flyers work hard getting ready for football openers

The top stories in the Reflector-Herald on this date 57 years ago:

Nanmen need much work on pass defense

After three scrimmage sessions, Coach Sam Nan of the Norwalk High Trucker football squad is still taking somewhat of a “mysterious” point of view toward the squad.

Following the workout against Western Reserve last week in which the Truckers outscored their opponents, Nan stated that a lot of work is still needed but after the first scrimmage against tough Mansfield High when the locals scored another win, he believed the Big Blue was starting to fashion into the team that he knew was possible.

Wednesday, however, the Truckers took on Fremont St. Joe and the outcome was completely different as the Nanmen bowed to the visitors five touchdowns to one.

He stated that the Truckers still lack the attitude, which they must have to win, and that is a winning attitude. It was evident tahtthe Big Blue did not have the fight after the third series of plays, and almost every time the Fremont club got their hands on the ball, the marched downfield and scored.

The first team consists of ends Dave Culver and Dallas Newton; tackles Dave Lowe and Jim Smith; guards Ron Craven and Bill Reagan; and center Tom Smith.

In the backfield the Nanmen will have Alex Koslow at quarterback. The halfbacks will be Steve Schillig and Bill Gelvin, while the fullback will be big John Levers.

Paris claims Saints have poor attitude

Coach Tony Paris of the St. Paul Flyers is being forced to rely on rookies in early practice sessions, due mostly to injuries, and in some cases the inability of veterans to forget some of their outside interests and think football.

Paris stated that all of his boys have the fortitude to play ball but as yet some of them have not settled down and sacrificed their extra curricular activities, which they had during the off season. Consequently, he is trying to groom some “green” players into a starting assignment unless a few of the lettermen start trying harder.

Paris openly stated: “I don’t think any of our problems are beyond solution but we have young ballplayers who are willing and able to play. These will be the boys who will be in the linup in the opener if the veterans continue to show thier poor adttitude.”

Paris stated that four players have looked exceptionally good so far in scrimmages, especially sophomore guard Jack Rospert. He said that many opponents will have a fifth back in their backfield when Rospert is in the lineup.

Jerry Rospert also ran well in practice although he weighs just 143 pounds. He is exceptionally shifty. Tom Seitz and Dick Heydinger were also praised in their hard work.

Fullback Denny Myers has been on the sideliens for the past couple of days with a badly sprained ankle, while Denny Hackathorn is having trouble with an infected foot. End John Burrill is currently nursing a pulled back muscle.

Chandlers to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary

NEW LONDON — Sunday, Sept. 10, will be the 50th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Chandler, State Route 60 N. They will receive well wishers at their home on that day from 2 to 4 p.m.

The former Clara Chapin and Harry Chandler were married in the same home in which she was born and has spent all of her life. The home, intact as originally built, was erected by her grandfather 115 years ago.

The marriage vows were received in the year 1910 by the Rev. Virgial Davis, pastor of the former Congreational Church here, and now living in Oregon.

A duaghter, Florence Chandler Rowland of Port Clinton, and a son, Harold, of New Lodnon, were born of this union. There are five grandchildren.

9 from county enlist in Navy

Five Norwalk youths and four from other sections of the county have begun their recruit training following recent enlistments in the U.S. Navy at the service’s recruiting headquarters in the Sandusky Post Office.

The Norwalk group includes: Delbert C. Woods, son of Mrs. Christine Woods, 25 West Willard Ave.; Oren Alan Wilson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oren C. Wilson, Schaeffer Road; Joseph M. Pleasnick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Pleasnick, 122 Benedict Ave.; David L. Service, son of Mr. and Mrs. Geroge L. Service, 33 Townsend Ave.; and Franklin N. Ravit, son of Mrs. Agnes Raveit, 33 Glover St.

Other recruits from the county are Ronald E. Champney, son of Mrs. Edna Champney, rural Wakeman Chester Clemons, son of Mrs. Sadie Clemons, 225 Central Ave., Willard; Richard A. Wathington, son fo Mrs. Kate Davis, 66 North Maple St., New London; and Richard L. Taylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Grant Taylor, 729 East Main St., Bellevue.

Coming Tuesday — Sept. 5, 1960: Pickpockets reported downtown

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok