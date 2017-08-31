Street fair wins praise

The top stories in the Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 122 years ago:

Mayor Van Dusen Commended

The pickpockets held high carnival at Norwalk last week during the Street Fair. The gamblers were on hand the first day in large numbers, but all were notified to stop their work, and it is greatly to the credit of Mayor Van Dusen that those who attempted to run illicit games the second day were promptly arrested

— The Bellevue Gazette

Norwalk fair a success

Greenwich was well represented at the Free Fair in Norwalk last week, and all spoke in the highest terms of the exhibit as a free fair. The unpleasant feature was the ride in the dust to get there and the crowded streets.

All report the industrial parade, etc., as immense. The streets presented a novel spectacle decorated with flags and bunting. The booths on Main Street, some 200 in number, were tastefully arranged and were a nice exhibition of the wares and goods for sale by Norwalk people. The pioneer and fine art departments were very fine.

— The Greenwich Enterprise

Norwalk in the lead

The success of the street fair at Norwalk, O., suggests that that form of exhibition be adopted as one of the features of the Cleveland centennial. It would be most novel and interesting.

— Cleveland World

Birthday celebration

The Misses Edna and Eva Vaughn of Norwood Avenue were happily surprised Friday evening by about sixty of their friends in honor of their 21st birthday anniversary.

The young ladies were enticed away to their friends in the country, and upon their return found their home beautifully decorated with bunting and green. Splendid entertainment was furnished, especially noted of which was the music by he orchestra (of which these ladies are leaders), the recitation by Miss Ella Hinkley and the comic songs by Jay Noble. All were served to a bountiful supper of sweeetmeats and ice cream, and a good time was had all around.

We must not fail to mention the rich gifts bestowed upon these accomplished ladies by their relatives and friends, and the true love and gratitude as ministered therein. Long may the live to enjoy the same.

Taking students

Miss Marian Boalt graduated from Lake Erie Seminary recently and will take a few pupils desiring private instruction in primary or grammar work, and some of the high school branches. For further particulars, inquire at 114 West Main Street.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok