Home again! Eight-week trip abroad concludes

The top stories in the Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 122 years ago:

Rev. C.S. Aves returns from his eight weeks’ trip abroad

Rev. Charles S. Aves, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, this city, returned home this morning from his trip to the other side of the great big pond. He looks rugged and is as brown as a berry, indicating that Ocean breezes and European skies were conducive to health as well as pleasure.

To the Reverend gentleman, the past eight weeks have been those of unalloyed pleasure. In his journeyings and sightseeings throughout Germany, Holland, Switzerland, France and England, Scotland and Ireland he found much to amuse and interest and to fill his mind with wonder and pleasing recollections. Included in his journey was a trip down the Rhine and through the famous Black Forest, a section of wild and historic country, full of deep interest to all European tourists.

Mr. Aves says his eight weeks’ absence form home were crowded with interesting sights and he comes back greatly strengthened and refreshed for the work and the duties that lie before him.

School begins Monday

John H. Pulley was in the lead at the street fair, as he deserved to be

One week ago today this city was filled with thousands of visiting strangers, all enjoying the sights of the great Free Street Fair.

Getting ready to go ahead with the new water works project

The city council met in adjourned session Wednesday evening, August 28th, with all members present but Jump, Owen, Tuttle and Wheaton.

Mayor Van Dusen called attention to the fact that the State Railroad Comissioner Kirkby had paid no attention to the communications and affidavits sent to him touching the matter of gates at ethe W. & L. E. Benedict and Woodlawn avenue crossings, and suggested that the solicitor be instructed to prepare an ordinance limiting the speed of trains through the city to four miles an hour unless said gates are placed in position.

The clerk reported that the water works election resolution has been properly certified to the deputy supervisors of election.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok