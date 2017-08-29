The top stories in the Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 122 years ago:

A sneak thief

A sneak thief entered Thomas Manahan’s boarding house on North Linwood Avenue some time Tuesday afternoon or evening, and going up stairs to the room occupied by Charles E. Parker stole a new suit of blue clothes and a new hat belonging to Mr. Parker.

The Nickel Plate sued

Mrs. Julia Galehouse, administratrix of the estate of Samuel B. Galehouse, began suit today against the Nickel Plate railroad for $10,000 damages for the death of her husband, which occurred in the Bellevue railroad yards January 9th, 1895. Mr. Galehouse was a switchman for the Nickel Plate and was run over by a train on the above date.

The petition claims that the company was using, to do the switching, a defective locomotive from which steam escaped so incessantly and so noisily as to prevent any one standing near it from hearing the approach of other trains.

Ho, Comrades!

Every one of the members of the above named regiments in Norwalk and vicinity is urgently requested to meet at Col. O.P. Wickham’s office in the Gardiner Block, this week Wednesday evening at 7:30 o’clock, to make arrangements for attending the reunions of these regiments next week at Tiffin. Let there be a large turnrout of the old comrades at this meeting.

Obituary

Irving Tillson, of Peru, aged 52 years, died August 23d, 1895, after a severe illness from a complication of diseases. Though an intense sufferer, he made a brave but unavailing fight for his life. For five long weeks he was unable to lie down, and this long continued want of rest caused the most excruciating suffering, which he endured with wonderful fortitude and resignation.

He seemed to realize from the first that he would recover and his natural shrewdness enabled him to readily penetrate the little subterfuges of his physician and friends in their attempts to encourage him.

In the spring of 1868 he was united in marriage to Helen M. Gardner, and they began a married life on a new farm in Norwich township. Here they spent twelve years in building, clearing and making other improvements, after which they sold the farm and bought a place in Peru where the family now resides.

Mr. Tillson was well and favorably known throughout the county. In politics, an ardent Republican, he was always ready and able to champion the principles of the party and yet fearless in denouncing any party action that he believed to be wrong.

In the community he will be sadly missed as a most useful citizen; in society as always kind, genial and companionable, in the Universalist Church and Sunday school of Peru as an earnest, zealous and untiring worker; and by a host of friends who sympathize deeply with the sorrow stricken family in their keen bereavement and irreparable loss.

Coming Wednesday — Aug. 29, 1895: Home again!



— Compiled by Andy Prutsok