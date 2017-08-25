Domestic drama stated in office of Mayor Smith

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 92 years ago:

Domestic drama staged in office of Mayor Smith

Arrested last night on the charge of assaulting his wife, Carl Stein of 13 N. Garden Street, Tuesday evening was fined $5 and costs this morning in Mayor A.C. Smith’s court.

The fine and costs were suspended on condition that the defendant refrain from further offenses of the kind with which he was charged.

Mayor Smith’s efforts to effect a reconciliation apparently were fruitless. Mrs. Stein appeared in court with her infant. She admitted the quarrel that led up to the assault was the result at least in part, of an argument as to whether her husband should pick peaches or vegetables for canning.

“I told him long ago that if he ever struck me, I would leave him,” said the wife.

“But how about the time you kicked me on the shins and bit me,” replied the husband.

The defendant admitted he had choked his wife during a heated argument.

Mrs. Stein when asked if she would not try to become reconcilliated, uttered words to the effect that she was through with her husband. She added that she did not want her husband following her around. On the other hand, the husband promised the mayor he would make every effort to mend his ways and please his wife. When Mrs. Stein was leaving the court room, she remarked she was going to see her attorneys. Stein is an automobile mechanic. The police say he has born a good reputation.

Milan man dies, leaving wife and four children

Ernest H. Evans, 41, died at his home on Front St., Milan, last evening at 7:30 after a week’s illness of bronchial pneumonia. He leaves a devoted wife and four young children, Ruth, aged 13, Robert 10, Jack 4, and a 2-month-old baby daughter; also a mother and two sisters in Haverhill, Mass., a sister in Melrose, Mass., and a brother in Boston.

He was born in Haverhill, Mass. March 15, 1884. He was a traveling salesman for the Dunlop Tire & Rubber Co. of London, Eng., and in covering this territory, chose Milan as a place of residence. His genial disposition made him many friends by whom he will be sorely missed.

Wife and sons inherit estate of N.G. Hurst

The will of the late Noble G. Hurst, Wakeman resident who died recently, shows that property has been left to the widow and two sons.

To Mrs. Mary M. Hurst, the widow, is willed the real estate in Wakeman village and the personal property.

Blaine Hurst, a son, who was partly blinded while serving in the Great War, is willed a 100-acre farm near Wakeman. M.l. Hurst, another son, is willed a farm of 49 acres in the Wakeman district.

Carrier pigeons to stage lovely scene at fair

A wonderful scene will develop during the fair when 500 Cleveland carrier pigeons are to be liberated in front of the grand stand.

These birds can fly from Norwalk to Cleveland in 54 minutes, it is stated. They will be confined in crates. The audience is certain to be thrilled when the pigeons troop out of the crates with military precision, mount into the air, circle around several times, get their bearings and make off for Cleveland on a bee line.

D.H. Sangford raises gigantic cannas

D.H. Sangford of 40 Chatham Street, believes he is the prize canna raiser of Norwalk. His plants are form eight to nine feet tall and many have leaves more than a foot around.

Coming Saturday -— Aug. 26, 1925: Noggle remodels his hostelry on East Main Street

Compiled by Andy Prutsok