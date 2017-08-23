The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 92 years ago:

Nearly 50,000 reported at Bellevue Klan meeting Saturday

A large parade, with 12 bands, a drum corps, fireworks and an address by Clyde W. Osborne, grand dragon of Ohio, were features of the big meeting of the Ku Klux Klan on the Latham farm a mile and half east of Bellevue Saturday night.

Because of the delay in the arrival of delegations, the parade did not start until 10 p.m. Among the delegations in the parade were those of Fort Wayne, Rising Sun, Marion, Ashland, Wyandot County, Huron County, Sandusky County, Ottawa County, Crawford County and elsewhere. A number of floats were in the line of the march.

The Latham farm was the scene of activity late Friday night when many of the Klansmen who live at remote points came to the grounds to camp for the rest of the night. Officials of the Klan state nearly 50,000, including members and their families, attended the meeting.

Nothing was said on the proposal of the Klan to open an attack on protestant leaders, who have not shown themselves friendly to the precepts of the organization.

In his address, Grand Dragon Osborne said that while the members of the Klan adhere to the belief in the immaculate conception and other vital tenants of Christianity, the Klansmen do not necessarily believe in taking the Bible so literally as to believe that the Whale swallowed Jonah.

“America shall be kept essentially Protestant as founded,” he declared. “The Klan will keep alive the spirit of the pilgrim fathers. The Jew shall be given a square deal, but the gentile shall remain dominant in America. The colored race should be aided but the supremacy of the white race must be retained. America must always be the country of the white man.”

Cholera morbus causes death of infant child

Robert Clarence Pierce, aged eight months and two days, son of Mrs. Bessie Pierce of 23 Pearl Street, died at 2:55 a.m. Sunday of cholera infantum after an illness of about 10 days. The mother, the grandmother, Mrs. Katherine Tarkins and two uncles survive. Interment is to be made in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. E.G. Gardiner gives splendid memorial to St. Paul’s

A handsome reredos of Botticino marble will be presented to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church by Mrs. E.G. Gardiner, according to announcement made officially today.

The splendid gift is a memorial, and a design by Gorham has been accepted. The carving will be done in Italy, from quarries of which country the marble comes. It is confidently expected that the reredos will be placed in position behind the altar just before Christmas. The design is a remarkably handsome one, very rich in its simplicity.

Preis leases all four rooms of Gardiner BLock; extensive remodeling

Announcement is made today that L.M. Preis has taken a lease for a long term of years on the entire ground floor of the Gardiner Block and will take immediate possession except of the west room, occupied by J.H. Gfell & Sons, the present lease on which still has three years to run.

Mr. Preis has let a contract to G.H. Moehlman to rebuild the entire front of the three rooms, which his store will immediately occupy, and work will start this week remodeling and making the entrances as fine as any in this section of the state.

Gallup wins run-up in golf tourney

The finals for the championship of the Norwalk Country Club are being played this week.

Yesterday Gallup defeated Wickham 4 up and 3 to go. On Wednesday, Cox plays Coupland and the winner of this match plays Gallup on Labor Day for the club championship.

The first nine yesterday ended with Gallup and Wickham all square. Gallup started the second nine in championship form and took the first 4 holes and maintained the lead to the end.

Cox and Coupland are both in fine form so Wednesday’s match will be a real contest.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok