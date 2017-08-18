The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 51 years ago:

Woman hit by car on East Main

Emma Schnurr, RD 3, was listed in fairly good condition at Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital this morning after being struck by a car as she crossed East Main in front of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

Robert E. Baker, 22, 54 Foster St., was the driver of the eastbound car which struck Miss Schnurr.

Miss Schnurr operates the Modern Beauty Shop on East Main near where the accident occurred.

3 girls flipped form car

Three Willard teen-age girls survived an accident Wednesday when a convertible went off the left side of the road, spun around and flipped them out.

Teresa Mullin, 18, rural Willard; Joyce Bently, 17, rural Willard; and Shirleen Olson, 18, Willard, all suffered abrasions and contusions but are listed in good condition today in Willard Hospital.

With Miss Mullin driving, the trio was headed east on Ohio 61 north of Willard at noon Wednesday. The vehicle went off the left side of the road, spun around, and landed in a ditch 175 feet away.

Peabody resigns post

Thurman J. Peabody has resigned form the Norwalk Park and Recreation Board, effective Sept. 1.

James Curry has been appointed by Mayor Harold E. Finch to serve out Peabody’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 1966.

The resignation was attributed to “business reasons.”

Would you believe? Nope

Two teen-agers — apparently with nothing else to do — reported Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO’s) over Lover’s Lane early this morning.

When a law officer expressed doubt the youths added a report of a “madman on Water Street.”

Would you believe? No, the law officer would not believe.

N&W cites employee for suggestion

Donald Zureich of 13 Fruen St., employee of the Norfolk and Western Railway, was awarded a recognition pin today for submitting a suggestion for improvement of railroad service.

His suggestion called for a faster way to transfer rail cars from the Norfolk and Western tracks to the New York Central tracks in Wellington.

Zureich was awarded his pin at an all-day meeting at Hotel One in Canton.

City woman to show dogs on TV

A Norwalk woman will appear on a local Michigan television program with three of her Toy Fox Terriers Tuesday morning.

Mrs. Andrew Jerpe, 63 Cline St., will take Montgomery, a prize winning Toy Fox Terrier, and two Toy Fox Terrier puppies on the show.

The television show, called “Carnival,” will be taped by Station WKZO of Kalamazoo, Mich., on Monday and will be televised at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It cannot be received here.

She will show her dogs and define the fine points of what makes a show Toy Fox Terrier.

Coming Saturday — Aug. 19, 1966: Boy hurt watching for UFO’s

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok