Tractor hits fence

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 43 years ago:

Seven spectators hurt

SANDUSKY — A modified farm tractor driven by Karl Lierenz, rural Norwalk, went out of control at the Erie County Fair Friday night and struck a fence behind which spectators were standing.



Seven Sandusky area persons were treated for cuts and bruises at local hospitals.

Erie County sheriff’s deputies said the tractor had just finished competing in a tractor-pulling contest and was returning to a field area when it suddenly lurched forward into the fence. The fence collapsed into the people, said deputies.

Girls compete for Milan festival crown

MILAN — The Milan Melon Festival will sponsor its first Queen’s Ball this year. Reigning over the ball will be the 1974 festival queen, chosen from one of 10 girls.

Eight seniors at Edison High School and two seniors at EHOVE Joint Vocational School are competing for the queen’s crown.

They are: Edison seniors Linda Boose, Kim Gnecco, Pattie Hoffman, Leanne Leveritt, Michelle McIntyre, Gail Mitchell, Jerri Twaddle and Jayne Welfle. The EHOVE students are Cindy Scheetz and Linda Sprau.

Willard to vote on charter

WILLARD — The question of whether this city’s charter should be abolished will be put to Willard voters Nov. 5.

Signatures on petitions calling for the abolition of the city manager form of government have been certified, and the question has been filed with the Huron County Board of elections.

Willard’s charter has been in effect since 1958.

League champions

(Photo caption) Monroeville finished in first place in the Northern Ohio Traveling League, which is for boys ages 9 to 12, with an 8-2 record. Oak Harbor was second at 7-3. Overall, Monroeville was 14-5, for the season. Members of the team are Ted Caldwell, Mark Roth, Scott Leber, Kevin Roeder, Ron Caldwell, Tony Myers, Gene Stalkamp, Bob Adelman, Mickey Hofacker, Coach Mike Adelman, Bob Grendow, Dave Hamilton, Dave Dick and Joe Hamilton.

Coming Friday -— Aug. 11, 1974: County fair opens Tuesday

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok