The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 49 years ago:

Fanny Farmer worker burned

A Norwalk youth suffered first degree burns when hot candy spilled on him Friday at Fanny Farmer Candy Shops.

Frank Allen, 18, Newton Terrace slipped on a wet floor, causing hot caramel candy to spill on him.

He was admitted at Fisher-Titus Memorial Hospital, where he is being treated for first and second degree burns on the right arm and right side of his face. He is listed in satisfactory condition.

Norwalk GI home after Viet tour

Sp/4 John (Jack) E. Brady, son of Violet Brady, 95 N. Hester St., and Jack Brady of 99 N. Hester St., has arrived home from a year’s tour of duty at Da Nanag, Vietnam.

He worked in the motor pool, and on generators, and also was the operator of the 37th Signal Battalion’s 5-ton wrecker, which he operated on convoy to Hoi An to pick up generators and disabled vehicles.

He went to Chu Lai with an inspection team to inspect their parts office and was then sent to Nha Trang for a week’s training as a parts specialist.

He is home on a 30-day leave, after which he will report to Fort Benning, Ga.

Monroeville Centennial

Editor’s Note: Monroeville celebrates its 100th birthday Aug. 24-25. The centennial association has prepared some personality sketches and other stories for publication by the Reflector. Below are three:

The man known as ‘Jap’

Clifford Mushett, better known as “Jap” to all who know him, is a longtime Monroeville barber. At the age of 14 he began working for George Stimson, who had a barber shop located on Monroe St. Later, Mr. Stimson sold out to Charles Wegman, who came here form Cleveland. Mr. Mushett worked for him for a number of years also and then worked for the late Charles Hilson in his shop.

In 1928, Mr. Mushett decided to open his own shop. He is still an active barber, in his new location, where the Farmers and Citizens Bank used to be. His wife has been a beauty operator here for 39 years while Mr. Mushett has served the community for 48 years as a barber.

A place to go fishing, picnicking

One of the pioneer homes in our village was built on a beautiful site, near the Huron River Dam overlooking the river on one side and close to the business district, two blocks from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and School. It was built by Frederick Bleile in 1830. He was a civil war veteran and had been in the family until two years ago. Mr. and Mrs. Bleile had operated a grocery store, and later their son Carl operated a men’s clothing store.

In past years, adults and children alike would gather and use the grounds for picnicking and fishing along the bank of the river. Also skaters would gather in winter months to enjoy the fine ice-skating.

He was a country preacher

George Schied, 85, was born Feb. 15, 1883, near Pontiac. He was called a country school teacher in those days. He taught for seven years in Peru and Sherman Township Schools. Then for 10 years he taught in the college of commerce at Ohio Northern University.

After he resigned from teaching, he was employed in the office of the Armstrong Milling and Elevator Co. He resigned to become assistant cashier of the Farmers and Citizens Bank of Monroeville and was employed here for 28 years.

He assisted in organizing the Trinity Lutheran Church and was a trustee until retiring ten years ago.

For many years he was on the Library Board here. His present home is at Shady Lane, Benedict Ave., Norwalk.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok