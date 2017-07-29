Local tourist party receives unusual note

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 76 years ago:

Will open new Schine Theatre here Aug. 13th

On Wednesday, Aug. 13, Norwalk’s large and ultra modern new Schine’s theatre will be formally opened, William Selman, the manager announces.

It is certain that local picture show patrons will be amazed and pleasurably surprised at the beauty and convenience of the play house.

All the equipment is up-to-date and highly efficient and everything is brand new.

The screen is of modern construction that has proved thoroughly satisfactory and an important on the best of the older materials. Each one of the seats in the auditorium, it is stated, is more expensive than would be purchased for the average well-furnished dwelling house. The air cooling system is reported superior to others. Water in a deep well drilled recently by the company will be used in the air-conditioning assembly.

The Schine company has adopted the policy of naming play houses after the towns in which they are built. Consequently, the local house will be known as the Norwalk Theatre.

Co. G roster reaches 46

The strength of Company G 3rd Infantry reached 46 men at the weekly drill of the unit on Monday night. With the full complement of 50 men expected in the next few days.

Capt. Delbert Crawford announces the following recommendations for promotion of enlisted men: To be First Sergeant, Joe C. Davis; to be Sergeant, Ralph Mosier, George Meredith, Russell Selling; to be Corporal, Fred L. Avery, Phillip G. Fulstow, Walter R. Baker, William H. Dietz and Newman U. Preston. These promotions will be made effective August 1st. All these men have previously been non-commissioned officers in Company G 145th Infantry; the Regular Army CMTC and ROTC.

Gerald Funk is serving at Pearl Harbor

The following letter, received at North Fairfield from Gerald Funk, a U.S. soldier, will be of general interest:

“I thought I would drop you a line and leave you know that I still think about you. You will have to pardon the pencil for that is the only thing I have at the present time. We left Fort Eustis on the morning of July the first, arriving in Hawaii or Honolulu on the afternoon of the eleventh.

We left Virginia, went through West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and California. We traveled for a day and a half through New Mexico, Arizona and California, seeing noting but desert. It took us five days to cross the country. We sailed from San Francisco aboard the St. Mihiel...

...Hawaii is certainly beautiful and the climate is wonderful. It gets pretty hot during the day, but you don’t notice it so much because there is always a good breeze. We are not on the island of Hawaii, but on the island of Oahu. I am still in the Coast Artillery, Anti-aircraft division. We were stationed here to help protect Pearl Harbor.

It gets pretty cool here at night. Sometimes you have to use two blankets. That is what makes it so nice.

They have plenty of sugar cane and pineapples out here. About the only game here is wild hogs and I don’t know whether I want to hunt those or not.

Local tourist party receives unusual note

When Mrs. Gasteier and daughter Dorothy, Margaret Nelson, Marina Heltman, Isabelle Hastings and Bernice Call stopped in Elk, Nevada for dinner July 24, they found a note in their car which follows: “I noticed your license and am from Norwalk — Tip Smith.”

It develops that the writer of the note was Clifton Smith of Hewitt’s grocery, who arrived recently in California after having made the trip in five days. He evidently stopped at the Nevada town and noticed the motor car license.

Burr letter attacking Hamilton at museum here

One of the most valued of the 65,000 or more exhibits of the Firelands Museum here is an authenticated letter written on June 22, 1804 by Aaron Burr to Alexander Hamilton, shortly before these men fought a duel in which Hamilton was fatally wounded. Some time ago this letter was found in a long forgotten bundle of papers in the local museum.

The letter was sent to the local curator from Boston in 1837. It lay unopened from that time until Harry Bennett, the acting curator, accidentally discovered it.

Historians say Burr formally challenged Hamilton to a duel in a communication written on a date later than the time the letter at the local museum was penned. The letter held here shows that Burr had decided to challenge his great political opponent..

It has become know that Philip Van Lensaeller of LaCarne, Ottawa County, owns the pistol used by Burr in the duel. An effort is being made to obtain this relic for the Norwalk museum, which now contains more than 60,000 separate articles in the various departments.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok