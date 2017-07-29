President Hayes museum to host program about President Garfield

Todd Arrington, manager for the Garfield presidential site in Mentor, will lead discussion about the book “Destiny of the Republic” by Candace Millard and discuss the PBS documentary “Murder of a President.” The book and the documentary discuss the shooting and death of the United States’ 20th president, James A. Garfield, who was Rutherford B. Hayes’ successor and political ally.

The event begins at noon in the museum auditorium and is open to the public. Admission is free.

Arrington will lead discussion about the book as part of the Presidential History Book Club’s monthly meeting and then will discuss the documentary. Attendees do not have to be book club members and do not have to read the book to attend this event.

For information, call Curator Dustin McLochlin at 419-332-2081, ext. 230, email dmclochlin@rbhayes.org, or visit rbhayes.org.

The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner for the federal presidential library system. It is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont.