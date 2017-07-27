The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 52 years ago:

Ambassador with Willard roots is home

“It feels good to again be back in the states to live,” said Charles Burrows, former Ambassador to Honduras, who, with his wife and daughter, is visiting his mother, Mrs. John M. Burrows, 502 Euclid Ave.

Burrows has been the Ambassador to Honduras for five years and recently left his post to become Director of the Office of Central American Affairs, a position approved by President Johnson.

“This will be the first time in 26 years in the foreign service that we’ve been station in the states,” he said.

Burrows is a native of WiIlard. He attended Willard High School, Otterbein College and then New York University for a year. He said he became interested in the foreign service while working in Washington, D.C.

Meet the new teachers

Paul E. Sheuy, of Wiconisco, Pa. will be one of the two male elementary physical education teachers in the system.

Paul W. Littrell is to be a ninth-grade English teacher in Norwalk High School and possibly he will be connected with the directing of some high school plays.

Mrs. Mary Ann Hutchinson, eight-year resident of Milan, will teach fourth grade at League street Elementary School this fall.

495 attend horse show

Garth Lambright, Norwalk, won the grand prize of a pony at the Norwalk Riding Clubs annual horse show held Sunday at the Huron County Fairgrounds.

The show had 495 entries and crowd estimated at 800 people.

The show was judged by Guy Radcliffe and the announcer was Bob Keyes.

Big catch

(Photo caption) Bill Carlton, of 47 Whittlesey St., Norwalk. pulled this 38-inch, 13 1/2 pound Northern Pike from Lake Superior in Canada, 23 miles north of St. Marie. It took half an hour to bring him in. Bill used bacon as bait.

Mrs. Veron Arnold, of 3 Indian Terrace, caught a 22-inch 3-lb. walleye at Milan Rod & Gun Club.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok