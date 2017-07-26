Norwalk couple's son missing in action with Army

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 72 years ago:

Paratrooper Wm. Mack missing in France on D-Day

Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Mack, 271 East Main St., received a telegram this morning from the Adjutant General stating that their son, Technician Fifth Grade William R. Mack is missing in action since the sixth of June in France.

The parents had not heard from their son since the latter part of May. He has been in the Army almost two years and has been overseas since September of 1943 with the 101st Airborne Division of Paratroopers. Cpl. Mack’s 22nd birthday was June 18.

The community adds their hopes to those of the family that better news will follow soon.

Charged with harboring dog, is fined $5

Darwin J. Witter, 29, Franklin St., has been fined $5.00 and costs by Mayor R.R. Robertson on the charge of harboring an unlicensed dog. The arrest was made by Clair D. Church, Huron Co. dog warden.

Hail stones cause damage in orchard

Much damage was inflicted during the recent hail storm in an apple orchard of several acres on the farm of George Skinn, five miles south of Norwalk on the Old State Road. One apple, a transparent appeared to have been hit by 25 hail stones. It seem certain that had large orchards of the county been in the path of the storm, the damage would have been enormous.

Silcox services well attended

Last rites for the late Ernest A. Silcox were held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church yesterday at 2:30 p.m. The Rev. C.C. Wannemacher delivered an unusually fine sermon to the mourners who filled the church to capacity. There were many floral tributes to the memory of Mr. Silcox.

Pallbearers were the four sons, Edward, Clifford, Oscar and Raymond Silcox, and the two sons-in-law, George Berner and Edgar Cross. Interment was in the family lot in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In naming the survivors in an earlier edition of this paper, the names of the three sisters were omitted, They are Mrs. Ethel Hill and Mrs. Addie Palm, both of Norwalk, and Miss Blanche Silcox of Sandusky.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok