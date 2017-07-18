The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 34 years ago:

Wakeman cop rescues boy from bridge

WAKEMAN — A part-time village police officer, scheduled to become full-time in a week, rescued an eight-year-old boy here late Saturday morning.

The officer, Mike Martz, climbed the supports of the U.S. 20 bridge over the Vermilion River and rescued Mark Carruthers of Pearl Street.

Mark and another eight-year-old, Shawn Eschen of U.S. 20, had climbed the supports and were about 40 feet above the ground.

Shawn was able to climb back down, but Mark got too scared to try, Police Chief Virgil Valentine reported.

Sculpture at city park shrinks in final plans

The wood sculpture to be built next month at Memorial Lake Park won’t be quite as large as originally planned.

Anne Johnson, executive director of the North Central Ohio Arts Council said this morning that the size of the sculpture has been reduced. It was to have been 71 by 20 feet, but 33 feet has been chopped off at one end.

Ms. Johnson emphasized that the sculpture is designed to enhance the park by blending into the natural setting and adding a stage area. And because its plans have been revised so it won’t need a foundation, the sculpture will cost the city nothing, she added.

Service news

Staff Sgt. Richard D. Stroh, son of Faith I. Selser of Loundonville and Roy H. Stroh of 51 S. Kniffin St., Greenwich, has been decorated with the third award of the Army Achievement Medal at Fort Bragg, N.C. The medal is awarded to soldier for achievement or meritorious service and acts of courage.

Merchants post win No. 7

The Monroeville Junior Merchants raised their record to 7-0 Saturday with an easy 20-2 win over Citizen’ National Bank in Upper Division action of the Norwalk Baseball Association.

Jason Cleland hit a seventh-inning grand slam to highlight Monroeville’s attack. Alan Lasch had three hits, including a home run, while Larry Gravenhorst and Aaron Holm collected two hits each for the winners.

Missy Rinner, Aaron Osborn, Amy Lee and Bill Ball had two hits for Citizen’s.

Fall on sidewalk prompts couple to file lawsuit

A Willard couple has filed a $75,000 lawsuit against a local man and a laundry company because of a fall on the sidewalk in front of the laundry.

Artie and Elmer Conley, 7 Crestwood Dr., Willard, filed suit against Robert G. Kuhn, 123 Woodbine Ave., and the Ideal Laundry Co., also of 123 Woodbine Ave.

The suit says Mrs. Conley fell on the sidewalk in front of the laundry Jan. 25, 1982. It accused Kuhn and the laundry of negligence in poor construction of the sidewalk, poor maintenance and failing to keep it clear of snow and ice.

Coming Wednesday -—July 19, 1983: Rotary Printing could become apartments

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok