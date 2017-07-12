The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 54 years ago:

South Central searching for principal

GREENWICH — With their newly appointed executive head, George R. McNemar, attending the meeting, the South Central Board of Education last night continued its search for a new high school principal.

Board members intervieded one candidate for the position last night. They had already interviewed one other man, and have names of several more they intend to contact before any decision is made.

The new principal is needed to replace Harry W. Miller, who resigned at the end of the school year. Still acting as executive head is Sewell Cameron who will become executive head at Western Reserve schools next month.

Board members accepted the resignation of Jackie Roscoe as a first grade teacher at North Fairfield Elementary. She will be teaching in the Norwalk city schools in the fall.

Woman burns hand in grease fire

Mrs. Richard Albright, 81, Eastwood Drive, suffered burns to the right hand yesterday when she carried a burning french fryer into the yard.

Firemen were summoned to the scene at 6:47 p.m. by the Albrights when the grease in the fryer caught fire. The fire was out when they arrived.

Hold 28th family reunion

The 28th annual reunion of the descendants of Nicholas Bollenbacher was held Sunday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Brooks on the Ridge Road.

Forty-five guests were present from Bowling Green, Kent, Oberlin, Avon Lake, Bellevue and Norwalk.

William Bernbower, who has spent a number of years in various countries with the Four Point Program, spoke about his travels in Germany.

Schild’s I.G.A. top league leaders, 4-3

The league-leading Barman & Seitz Construction had their lead shaved last night in Lefty Grove League action as they dropped a 4-3 decision to Schild’s I.G.A. Foodliner.

Dick Hillman picked up the win while Mike FInch was charged with the loss.

Dave Wasiniak led all batters with two out of three while Dave Timmerman had the longest hit, a double.

Mr. Z’s Whitewash Chapin team, 10-0

Behind the one-hit pitching of Jack O’Neil, Mr. Z’s Drive-In posted an easy 10-0 victory over Chapin & Chapin Construction last night in a Teener League game.

Bob Rederick was charged with the loss.

Steve Baldwin had one out of two for the winners while John Obringer had the lone hit for the losers.

Coming Thursday — July 13, 1963: Juveniles attempt melon theft, hit man with car

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok