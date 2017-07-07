The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 85 years ago:

Announce cast of Washington celebration

Final preparations are being made for the imposing Washington pageant scheduled to take place in the yard of the Townsend M.E. Church at Townsend, next Sunday evening. If it rains, the spectacle will be postponed until Wednesday evening, July 13.

About 150 will take part. The affair will be elaborately costumed and included in the setting will be a replica of the Washington Monument in the background.

The following is a partial list of the cast:

George Washingthon, A.D. Baugus; Benjamin Franklin, E.C. Riggs; Gen. Braddock, J.I. Liles; Martha Custis, Mrs. Shaffer; Narrator, Miss Josephine Eaton; Accompanists, Miss Maude Eaton, Elemsley Thomas; Major Chamberlayne, E.C. Hurst; Aides, Clarence Emmons, Mr. Bolton; Gen Ward, Robert Finlay; Gen. Cadwalder, C. Moore; Gen. Lincoln, Glen Reynolds; Gen. Ewing, Frank Pierce; Colonial soldiers, Mr. Wolfe, Mr. Salabank, Mr. Reynolds, Mr. Lucal, Mr. Nichols.

Two Norwalk scouts chosen on camp staff

Scouts Stanley Pohl and O’Darce Merner, the first a member of Troop 32 of the Presbyterian Church, and the last a member of Troop 18 of the Methodist Church, have been chosen as members of the Junior Staff for Camp Lake Shore, the Boy Scout camp held at the Sage’s Grove.

Norwalk Dairy annual picnic

The members of the Beyer’s Booster Club, their families and the members of the Norwalk Dairy Indoor teams spent a very enjoyable afternoon at the Beyer cottage, Huron, Ohio, last Wednesday, June 29th. The occasion being the annual picnic of the Booster’s Club of the Norwalk Dairy.

The diversions of the afternoon were swimming races and various contests. Prizes were awarded to the following: Mr. Fred Beyer won the pie-eating contest; Mr. James Pfleger won potato race for boys; Miss Florence Pflieger won potato race for girls; Mr. Robert Burrill won 100-yard-dash for men; Mr. Carl Beyer Jr. won 45-yard dash for boys; Mrs. E. Simmons won nail-driving contest for women; Mr. Clarence Luce won nail-driving contest for men; Mrs. E. Wahl won rolling pin throwing contest for women; Messers. Art Underhill and Earl Simmons won wheel-barrow contest for men.

Mr. Jay Cook acted as Master of Ceremonies.

Promising trotter is owned here by Harry N. Bedell

Harry N. Bedell is the owner of Allie Wyn, a promising two-year-old trotting mare of unusually strong lineage.

The filly was sired by Mr. McWlwyn, and among its ancestors are the following other well known race horses: Allie Harverster, Sir Harvester; Allie Watts, General Watts and the great Guy Axworthy. The mare was foaled two years ago at Lexington, Ky., and is registered in the American trotting registry of which WIll Gahagan is secretary.

Coming Saturday — July 8, 1932: Police raid home brewery

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok