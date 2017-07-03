Norwalk's Burger King is 2nd of its kind

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector 28 years ago:

Nearly 100 units expected in Lions' July 4th parade

Nearly a hundred units will be in Norwalk's annual Fourth of July parade which will start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The parade will form at 9:30 at Wooster and East Main Streets. It will head west on Main Street, south on Benedict, then onto Norwood, ending at Huron County Fairground.

Judges include Mr. and Mrs. Roger Waite and Mr. and Mrs. R.P. Laycock.

Grand marshal for the Lions Club-sponsored event will be Del Donahoe of Channel 3, Cleveland.

City Burger King 2nd of its kind

What begins in Norwalk may spread throughout the country.

Tony Comito, site engineer for the Burger King corporation, told the Reflector today that the construction of the chain's newest restaurant in Norwalk will probably start within the next 30 days.

And the Burger King slated to go up at the intersection of U.S. 250 and Republic Street will be only the second of its kind in the country.

"We're building a new prototype design," Comito said, while obtaining a building permit at city hall.

3 win free tuition

Three area scholars Joan Langjahr of Norwalk, George Rosekelly of Huron and Joyce Sanders of Norwalk were named "Dean's Scholars" at Firelands College, entitling them to free tuition.

Ex-city girl in Georgia pageant

A former Norwalk girl will be competing Aug. 25, in the Miss Georgia Teen USA pageant in Atlanta.

She is Sharon Smith, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Smith, now living in Carrollton, Ga.

Wins $500

WAKEMAN - Richard Dewalt, Wakeman, won $500 in the Ohio Lottery. The ticket was purchased at C.G.'s Carryout, U.S.20 and Harland Center Road. Dewalt hit the three-digit and single-digit numbers on the weekly 50-cent game in the drawing held June 28.

Service news

FORT RILEY, Kan. — Cadet John A. Lendrum, son of Mr. and Mrs. John T. Lendrum of Norwalk, is receiving practical work in military leadership at the Army ROTC, advanced camp at Fort Riley, Kan.

Lendrum is a student at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok