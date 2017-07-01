Norwalk family heading west in covered wagon is facing foreclosure back home

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 47 years ago:

Foreclosing on home of Russell Olivers

The Russell Oliver family is making its way through the western United States in a covered wagon, but there’s a chapter of their story being written on the docket in Huron County Common Pleas Court.

A foreclosure action has been filed against the Olivers by Home Savings and Loan Co. of Norwalk. The suit, for $12,718, is on the four-year old home the Olivers left on Zenobia Road when they started West.

According to the court file, the Olivers signed a note for $12,850 with the loan company in 1966 and agreed to make monthly payments of $90. Home Savings and Loan claims they are in default.

Financial troubles was one of the reasons Oliver decided to go west in the wagon. In February, he filed a bankruptcy petition.

When he and his wife and their four children left Norwalk, Oliver had $14 in his pocket, a stock of food in his wagon for his family and their team of horses and said he intended to work along the way to get money for their needs.

Dad makes 3-seater

Norwalk residents may rub their eyes in disbelief when they see three local girls ride by on their bicycle.

That’s one bicycle — with three seats. The girls call it a “trandem” and it was built by the father of one of them.

William Newcomer, 49 Parsons St., built the three-seater for his daughter, Linda and her friends Pattie Hertenstein, 62 N. Foster St., and Katy Wasiniak, 11 Grove Ave.

It took him about a week to put together the bike from parts of old boy’s bicycles. He is employed by the Ford Motor Co.

Legion team wins second

Pitcher Jeff Brandts got his first start for the Norwalk American Legion baseball team Tuesday afternoon and hurled a two-hitter as Norwalk dropped Bellevue 5-2. It was just the second win of the season for Norwalk against 12 losses. Their league record is 2-3. Brandts struck out five, walked four and hit one batter.

Norwalk scored twice in the first inning on three doubles. Steve Zureich doubled after Brandts struck out. Rick Frank then struck out and John Adams followed with a double to send the first run across and tie the game 1-1. Jim Ward then rapped a two-bagger to score Adams and put Norwalk ahead to stay 2-1.

Youth hurls no-hitter

Dan Missler hurled a no-hitter Tuesday evening with the help of a stout infield defense as Schild’s IGA held on to second place in the VFW Teener League with a 14-4 decision over Battles Insurance.

Missler struck out three and walked four. Losing hurler Dan Griffith struck out five, walked three and allowed eight hits.

Clark Dawley led the hitting for the winners with a pair of triples.

Norwalk shot putter 2nd in Ohio

Eleven-year-old Kevin Jameson placed second in the shot put at the Jaycees Junior Olympic State Track Meet in Cincinnati Saturday. Jameson tossed the six pound shot 37 feet, 7 inches, just seven inches shy of the first place finisher.

The only other Norwalk youngsters to place in the state meet were two 15-year-old girls. Cathy Sommers took a fourth in the high jump with a 4-foot 7-inch jump while Angie Smith placed third in the 880-yard run. Her time was two minutes and 50 seconds.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok