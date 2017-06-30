Snowball snipers sentenced for crimes

This was the Cleveland and Toledo line (later the New York Central), which ran on the near north side in part where Ohio Street is now located, and just to the north of its former freight depot, still standing as the Freight House on North Prospect. To the west it passed through Monroeville, and to the east it provided service to Collins and Wakeman.

Two years after the railroad began running, five boys found new amusement at the Collins depot (then called Townsend Station). The five were arrested on a charge of riot for throwing snowballs and other items at passing trains. The newspaper account of the incident identified the perpetrators as Henry Burdue, Horace Boardman, Carter G. Humphrey, Peter Draper and Peter Loucks.

They spent some three weeks in the county jail before their trial in Probate Court, where each pled guilty and each paid a $1 fine plus costs. Burdue, however, was the ringleader and was fined $2 and costs. The rest of their sentence was to serve three hours in jail on bread and water. The sentences were considered to be very lenient due to their waiting three weeks in jail for a trial. Justice is different these days, isn’t it?

A much more serious crime of a different nature took place near New London in 1882. Andrew Clayson (or Clason) lived alone on a farm not far northwest of New London. One evening he was sitting in his house when he heard a knock at the door. He believed it was a neighbor, so he called out for the person to enter.

When the door opened, it was two men with masked faces and armed with pistols. They demanded Clayson’s money and shot out a candle, the room’s only illumination. A struggle ensued and Clayson kept the upper hand. He forced the fight onto the front porch where he could call to the neighbors, but only after he’d been pounded on the head with some kind of weapon. The would-be robbers fled after leaving Clayson with several head wounds and a flesh wound on his shoulder.

The next morning, suspicion fell on Oakley Carpenter, a young man of the neighborhood. He was arrested and soon implicated one Andy Evans. Both pled not guilty in a preliminary hearing and Evans remained silent except for threats to Carpenter’s life for having implicated him in the crime. Carpenter did give details of their robbery and noted that they did get $2 from Clayson.

In the Common Pleas Court, Carpenter pled guilty to robbery. The charges of shooting with intent to kill, and burglary and larceny were dismissed. His sentence was five years at hard labor in the state penitentiary. All charges against Evans were dismissed. Apparently Carpenter didn’t stay long in prison, for he died a year later in New London of typhoid fever.

* * *

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.