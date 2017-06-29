Fourth of July festivities beckon to area familes

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 55 years ago:

Fourth of July festivities beckon to area families

Plans have fallen into shape for a gala Fourth of July celebration in Norwalk, the second of the annual festivals on a city-wide basis. Center of attraction will be the morning parade which is to attract more than 50 units for the line of march.

Robert Young, concessions chairman, will handle the various food concessions. Hot dogs and side dishes will be sold by the American Legion, popcorn, potato chips and peanuts by the Kiwanis, pop by Rotary and ice cream by Lions.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Tom Ican revealed Walter Schlegelmilch, president of the Kiwanis, has been named as honorary parade marshal. Col. Bernard Kean is parade marshal, while Ican and Ed McManus have served as co-chairmen of the parade.

Monroeville farm boy is second to none on cycle track

“The word National seems to have a jinx on me.”

Those are the words of George Roeder, nationally known motorcycle driver from the little town of Monroeville, O.

Roeder, who leads the nation in the overall point standings, seemingly cannot take down the big one. Either the cycle comes up with a bug or the rider runs into trouble on a turn.

To give some kind of an example of his bad luck when it comes to grabbing off a national championship, Roeder made the trip to Daytona Beach for the National Championship and qualified fourth among the best drivers in the nation. He was running fourth in the race when he missed a corner and flipped the cycle, damaging it so badly that he was forced to drop out of the race.

Bleile’s drop Insurancemen by 5-1 score

The Bleile Landscaping squad behind the one hit pitching of Mike O’Neil racked up their second straight win in the Teen League Saturday afternoon at McGuan Field, beating the Battles Insurance team 5-1.

O’Neill was in command throughout the contest as he struck out 11 batters while walking four. Kenny Schatz was the only Battles player to get a safe hit as he singled in the third driving in the only Battles run.

The winners scored in the second as John Magnuson was hit by a pitch, stole second and came home on a single by Bill Market. They scored two more in the third as Mike Endsley was safe on an error scored on a triple by Bruce Chapin and O’Neil scored Chapin on a single to center. The winners added another run in the fourth on a walk, a stolen base and double by Ben Brutsche.

R.B. Hutton receives honorary degree in Freemasonry

Ronald Blaine Hutton, 84 Eastwood Drive, has been awarded the designation of Knight of the York Cross of Honour, it was reported today. This honorary degree, highest in the York Rite of Freemasonry, is conferred only on those who have held the highest office in each of the four bodies of the Rite. Mr. Hutton becomes the 8,944th to have received this award in the past 33 years in North America and the Philippines, although there are over four million members of the fraternity.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok