Norwalk conducting review of prayer in grade schools

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 55 years ago:

Ruling forces review of prayers in Norwalk grade school program

Whether or not prayer in the Norwalk public elementary schools will cease this fall in light of the recent United States Supreme Court ruling against prayer in public schools will be decided only after a re-evaluation of school policy by the Board of Education.

Superintendent of Schools James McBride said today that the board has not yet had a chance to discuss the ruling, “but if it is the law that children can’t pray in school, we will have to bow to the law.

“We don’t agree with the ruling, however, for there is much to be said in favor of daily prayer in school,” he said.

The school board will review the school’s policy before the start of classes this fall and will make some determination on whether or not prayer is to be banned in the local schools.

NF United Church marks 125th year

NORTH FAIRFIELD — The United Church of North Fairfield last Sunday observed its 125th anniversary with a special program including a brief history of the church given during the morning service.

Letters were read from former pastors and remarks on the occasion were heard from the Rev. Neil Ross of Greenwich Church of Christ, the Rev. P.J. Garcia and the Rev. Crenshaw. Group singing followed the program.

The church building was begun in 1832, known as the first regular Baptist Church of Christ. In 1836, circulation of subscription to raise funds for building the meeting house was begun, with 64 subscribing, and the house was built the following year.

Home Savings upsets Hi-Rangers

With just one victory to their credit until last night, the Home Savings and Loan slo-pitch team scored one of the biggest upsets of the season last night when they dropped the title-contending Smith Hi-Rangers 6-2.

The winners sarted things off with three runs in the first inning on three hits, one of those being a home off the bat of Al Smith. The game was then scoreless until the top of the fourth when the Loanmen came up with three more tallies on four hits, including doubles by the Hohler brothers and singles by manager Bernard Schaffer and Rich Raferty.

The losers threatened in the sixth with a big rally but one good defensive play cut the rally to two runs. Pinch-hitter Ray Perry, John Schaechterle and Ken Woolever banged out key hits to plate the two runs.

Brooker Bros. win title in Grove League

The Brooker Bros. Forging team, dropping just one game in seven, won the first round championship of the Lefty Grove League last night as they edged Kesling Construction 3-1.

A giant size pitching performance by Jack O’Neil gave the champs their victory. O’Neill went all the way and allowed just two hits but then won the game for himself with a homer.

Two home runs by Steve Ewell and Denny Marion gave the Cabbers their easy victory over the Vets. TIm Smith connected for a circuit clout in a losing game.

Coming Wednesday — June 29, 1962: Fourth of July festivities beckon to area families

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok