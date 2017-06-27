The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 55 years ago:

Norwalk High student accepted for institute

James W. Rothel, 31, Southgate Drive, a Norwalk High School senior, has been accepted to attend the National High School Institute engineering and science division, beginning Saturday at Northwestern University.

The son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Rothel, James will be among 96 students chosen from 400 applicants from throughout the United States to spend five weeks studying many phases of engineering and science at the University’s Technological Institute.

James was president of his senior class this past year, is a member of the National Honor Society and has an outstanding scholastic record in science and mathematics at Norwalk High.

Sheriff’s Ladies Posse elects officers

The Huron County Ladies Sheriff Posse is off and running following the first official meeting last night at which the election of officers was held and a committee selected for picking a uniform.

Thirty-six women attended the meeting of the newly formed posse, the only one of its kind in the state, with Sheriff John Borgia presiding in the Common Pleas Courtroom.

Elected as president was Kay WIlken, North Fairfield; as vice president, Mary Jane Eitle, Willard; as secretary, Mary Sanders of Greenwich; and as treasurer, Sandy Sanders of Greenwich.

The Board of Directors will be Sherrie Bilger, Bellevue; Carolyn Bellamy, Norwalk; Karen Prindle, Wakeman; Sundra Evans, Monroeville; Debbie Wilkin, North Fairfield; Pat Hunter, Greenwich and Salty Felton, Collins. Advisors are Paul Burns, Wakeman; Gus Liedorff, Norwalk; Mrs. Marian Weisenberger, Norwalk; and Mrs. John Buczek, Wakeman.

Perkins hurls no-hitter for Kiwanis team

Bob Perkins is rounding into one of the best young pitchers the city of Norwalk has ever seen. Sunday afternoon Perkins fired a no-hit, no-run game for the Kiwanis Traveling Team as they won a landslide victory over Bellevue, 25-0.

And just to prove that pitchers can hit, he smashed the only home run of the game and added a triple and double to boot to drive in seven runs.

Eight Cub Scouts receive special award pins

Eight Cub Scouts of Pack 234 yesterday were presented the “Parvuli Dei” (Children of God) award by Scout Chaplain the Rev. J.N. Howe. The award is a recognition given by the church to cubs in recognition of advancement in the religious knowledge and spiritual formation.

Receiving the special recognition were Richard Frank, Randy Geoghan, Steve Landoll, James Mushett, Donald Nardecchia, Peter Schlacter, Mike Ward and Tim Wiedemann.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok