Rookie policeman issues first ticket to Norwalk mayor

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 51 years ago:

Policeman issues first ticket to boss

One of Norwalk's new policemen really got off on the right or the wrong foot on his first day on the job.

He ticketed a parked car owned by his boss Mayor Harold E. Finch.

A Reflector reporter learned about the incident today from the mayor.

Patrolman James Martin was going about his day of ticketing illegally parked cars uptown. Unknown to him, one of the first tickets was stuck under the windshield wiper of the mayor's car. Said Martin jokingly today, "I was ticketing cars. I hope it won't be the last time."

Travel Club gives $1,000 for hospital

NEW LONDON — A check for $1,000, a gift from the Avion Travelcade Club, was given to the New London Hospital for its building fund, in memory of Ranzy Wells, father of the National Travelcade Director Gil Wells.

Pictured in the paper was Avion Travelcade treasurer I.R. Kuno presenting a check for $1,000 for the building fund to Forrest Motter, president of the New London Park Board, and S.H. Sherman, president of the Travelcade.

Buckeye Girls in area elected

Five Buckeye Girls State winners from this area who are now on the campus of Capital University for the 20th annual session have been elected to government positions.

Two St. Paul's High School students have been elected as state senators. They are Mary Heyman and Katherine Mary Lesch.

Judy Schild, RD 2 Norwalk, has been elected to the position of city council member.

A South Central High School student, Pauletta May Graham of Greenwich, has also been elected to city council.

Mary S. Baumann of North Fairfield, who attends South Central High School, was elected school board member.

Mrs. Hug is installed as society president

Mrs. Thomas Hug was installed as president of St. Paul's Rosary Altar Society Tuesday night at Parish Hall. The installation service was conducted by Mrs. Robert Linder.

Mrs. Donald Fries was installed as president-elect. Other officers named were Mrs. Robert Welsenberger, vice president; Mrs. Ethel Windau, financial secretary; Mrs. Clifford Brown, recording secretary; and Mrs. Russell Wilhelm, treasurer.

Patricia Owens, student at Bowling Green University, was awarded the Society's annual senior girl award which is presented for outstanding religious achievement.

