Elected officials not always honest — even in the early 1800s

An attorney named Charles Robinson from the state of Vermont was visiting in Huron when he was stricken with cholera and died. In case you don’t know much about cholera, if you contracted it, you might as well make your will and get your affairs in order. During one of the several cholera epidemics in Sandusky, a man was stricken, and on his way home, stopped by the carpenter’s shop and ordered his coffin be made, knowing that it would be used within a day or two!

Anyway, Mr. Robinson died, and while his physician and other witnesses were searching his travel trunk and taking an inventory, they found 40 sheets of blank letter paper bearing the frank (free postage) of Congressman Franklin Plummer of Jackson, Mississippi. Perhaps I should explain here that congressmen have always had the privilege of mailing free (or franking), but it is supposed to be limited to official business and not to be passed around to friends.

Also, supposedly found in the trunk were political letters addressed to Mr. Robinson and sent to him with the Plummer frank, and it was rumored around town that Robinson had sent and received franked letters through the Huron post office. It also was rumored that letters had come to Huron since Robinson’s death and with the Plummer frank on them.

Huron’s postmaster, George S. Patterson, denied that any such franked mail had ever gone through his office, but others insisted it had happened. It was known definitely that after Lawyer Robinson’s family was notified, his son sent a franked letter to Dr. Bigelow in Huron, who had attended the man. However, the postmaster in New York City detected the iniquity and charged the letter with double postage as a penalty. It did eventually reach Dr. Bigelow in Huron, who showed it to a number of people. The son told him they’d find franked envelopes in his father’s trunk and to go ahead and use them to save postage.

The matter became political in a hurry, since the job of postmaster was very political and there was always someone eager to have the job. It was a natural reaction to put pressure on Mr. Patterson since he was easier to embarrass than Congressman Plummer was. In looking through the local papers, I don’t find that any official sanctions were placed on anyone, but it does appear that the matter ended locally with Dr. R. M. Bigelow making an affidavit in the Huron County Common Pleas Court. In this affidavit, he stated the facts of the matter and made it available for publication. No doubt everyone moved about very carefully for a long time afterward. I notice that Mr. Plummer left the Congress at the end of his term in 1835.

* * *

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.