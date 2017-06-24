Weddings galore

The top stories in The Evening Herald on this date 110 years ago:

Had a pretty home wedding

Miss Mabel Sawyer, only daughter of Mrs. Alta Sawyer of Plymouth, became the bride of Floyd J. Dillingham, son of Mr. and Mrs. F.A. Dillingham of Norwalk, at a quiet wedding at the home of the bride’s mother Sunday afternoon.

Mr. and Mrs. Dillingham, after spending their honeymoon at Detroit and the watering places in that vicinity, will live at 301 E. Main Street where they will be at home to their friends after Aug. 1.

Miss Anna Coe becomes a bride

Miss Anna Coe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Coe, of State Street, was united in marriage this morning to Mr. James Lennon of Toledo. The ceremony was performed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rev. P.J. Quinn celebrating high mass. As the offertory Miss Margaret McHugh sang Ave Maria.

The bride wore a handsome champagne-colored traveling suit. The bide and groom were attended by Mr. and Mrs. Augustus Romer, the latter a sister of the bride. After the ceremony a wedding breakfast was served at the home of the bride’s parents to the relatives of the contracting parties. Mr. and Mrs. Lennon will take a trip to Buffalo and later be at home in Toledo. The groom is a popular engineer on the L. S. M. S. railway.

Miss Simons a June bride

Miss Lillian Simons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Simons, was united in marriage to Elmer Cox of Lorain at 9 o’clock this morning by Rev. J.A. Sheffield at the parochial residence.

Miss Simons was attired in a hand embroidered white Swiss dress with a picture hat, and carried bride’s roses. Miss Clara Blatz acted as bridesmaid and Harry Dougherty as best man.

Following the ceremony, the bridal party was driven to the home of Miss Simons’ parents west of the city where a wedding breakfast was served to a dozen guests.

Entertain for bridal couple

The bridal party of the Gibbs-Powers wedding, which will take place Wednesday evening in the First Presbyterian church at 6:30 o’clock, will be entertained this evening at dinner at the home of the parents of the bride, Mr. and Mrs. James G. Gibbs, No. 122 West Main Street.

Dinner will be served at 6 o’clock and places will be held for twelve.

The guests, aside from the bride and groom-elect, will be: Miss Theodora Close of Toledo; Miss Gertrude Scott of Cleveland; Mrs. James A. Moss of Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; Mrs. Harry L. Goodwin of Kansas City, Mo.; Miss Corinne Peters of this city; E.E. Doster and Walter L. Lory, Cleveland; R.C. VanVoorhis of Newark; Clifford Powers and Ralph W. Gibbs of this city.

Dowler family holds reunion

Twenty-one members of the Dowler family held a reunion at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Dowler on Woodlawn Avenue yesterday. The guests were entertained at dinner by Mrs. Dowler and spent the afternoon listening to phonograph music and visiting. In the evening, Mrs. Dowler served luncheon on the lawn.

Among the guests were: Mr. and Mrs. F.L. Dowler and three children of Casey, Ill; Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Damon, and three children of Chicago, O.; J.C. Dowler and wife of Nottingham; J. M. Wells of Erie, Pa.

