The top stories in The Evening Herald on this date 110 years ago:

A.B. Rundell and C.M. Schock start Monday with sixteen agencies

A.B. Rundell and C.M. Schock have formed a partnership to conduct a general insurance business and commencing Monday the new firm, which will be known as Rundell and Schock, will come into existence. For some time Mr. Rundell has conducted fire and accident insurance business in connection with his real estate office but the increasing demands in this direction have made it necessary to have assistance.

Both members of the new firm are well known, having resided in this city for many years. Mr. Rundell built up and has successfully conducted a real estate and general insurance business for a number of years and Mr. Schock has been in the employ of W.B. Colson & Son for a number of years.

Elects officers for next year

D.of A. Maple City Council, met Friday night and elected the following officers: Florence Baird, councilor; Mary Underhill, assistant councilor; Edith TIlton, vice C.; Mary Heath, asst. vice C.; Mrs. Ward, Conductor; Blanche Heath, warden; Ida Hopper, inside sergeant; Harry Derby, outside sergeant; Louise Cronk, recording secretary; Mrs. J.H. Dowler, Asst. Rec. Sec; Stary Drake, financial sec.; Ella Drew, treasurer; Mrs. Stary Drake, representative to state council; Mary Underhill, alternate.

Defective whistle starts commotion

The whistle on a W. & L.E. engine, which was badly out of order, caused some commotion among theatre goers last night, while on their way home. The whistle could not be shut off and screached at a great rate as it passed through town to the shops. Many thought it an alarm of fire and others construed it to mean that a wreck had occurred.

Convention here in 1909

Infirmary director John Crawford has just returned from Newark, where he attended the reunion of the Ohio Ex-Prisoners of War Association. He intended to ask the convention to meet in Norwalk in 1907, but discovered, after arriving on the ground, that the organization desired its invitation to come from the city officials as well as members of the organization. He was made chairman of the executive committee, which selects the meeting place, and will bring the convention here in 1909. The convention will meet in Columbus next week.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok