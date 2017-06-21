The top stories in The Evening Herald on this date 110 years ago:

Frank Link passes away

After a successful and delicate operation upon the liver which encouraged his family and friends to believe he would be restored to health, Frank J. Link died this morning at 8:45 o’clock at St. Vincent’s hospital, Cleveland, one week almost to the hour after the operation.

Unfavorable symptoms of Saturday night were overcome and the patient rallied to such an extent that friends looked for his ultimate recovery. He took a turn for the worse Wednesday night and sank slowly from that time on. With him when the end came were his wife and sister, Mrs. Mable Cook.

Frank J. Link, second son of Mr. and Mrs. J.P. Link, of No. 34 East Monroe St., was born in this city May 16, 1868 when the family home was on Foster Avenue. He attended the parochial and public schools and completed his education at Consius College at Buffalo. After leaving school he went into the Huron County Bank as clerk and advanced step by step to the position of cashier, which he held at the time of his death. He had been connected with the bank for nearly twenty-two years.

January 12, 1894, Mr. Link was married to Miss Clara Hiltz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Hiltz of Marshal Street. Four children were born of the marriage as follows: Mabel, Helen, Agnes and Gertrude . Mr. Link was essentially a home man. His greatest delight was to be with his wife and children, whom he idolized, and the evening found him at his own fireside unless some unusual business called him away. Aside form his immediate family and parents Mr. Link is survived by two brothers, J.L. and Fred P. Link and one sister, Mrs. Mabel Cook, all of this city.

Stray bullet wounds girl

Jennie Crawford, daughter or Mr. and Mrs. Frank Crawford of No. 22 East Elm Street, had a narrow escape from death this morning due to flagrant carelessness of some person, probably a boy with a flobert rifle. As the result of this carelessness Miss Crawford may carry a scar on her right cheek through life.

About 8 o’clock this morning Miss Crawford went into the back yard with a basket of papers which she proceeded to burn. Miss Crawford stood facing the house, bending over the papers. Just as she straightened up there was the crack of a rifle, and she threw her hands to her head and fell over. Mrs. Crawford heard the report and rushed to the back yard to see what hat happened. Miss Crawford was not unconscious and told her mother she had been shot. She was helped to the house and Dr. Hawley summoned to give the girl medical attention.

The bullet, which was a small one, struck Miss Crawford in the center of the right ear close to the head and ploughed its way through that member, furrowing along the cheek, sufficiently deep so that the wound will leave a scar. The wound bled profusely but is not serious.

Police find the ‘rag man’

The police have rounded up the “rag man” who came near disrupting the neighborly relations existing between several families residing on Norwood Avenue and Maple Street. For some time woodsheds on these and other streets on the south side, extending even to Woodlawn Avenue, have been entered and rag bags taken, the contents of which were usually scattered over neighboring back yards. Relations began to get strained when it was discovered that one person was committing all the depredations.

Last night about 9 o’clock Peter Bye, aged 24, was arrested by Officer Adelman at the corner of Oak and the alley in the rear of Norwood and Maple. Peter had a bag of rags under his arm, which was the cause of his undoing. The young man, who is a degenerate, admitted his guilt and was taken to the police station and locked up. He was unable to give any reason for his actions.

Elmer Kellogg dies of injuries

Word was received in this city today of the death of Elmer Kellogg, a former resident of this city, which occurred in the Lorain County infirmary at 3 o’clock this morning. Death was the result of an accident that befell the young man two years ago. He fell from a W. & L. E. train in July of 1905, and sustained a fracture of the spine, causing paralysis. Since that time he has been a helpless invalid.

During his residence in this city, Mr. Kellogg was employed at the W. & L.E. railway shops. For several years he was a member of Company G. He was about thirty years of age. He is survived by two sisters, one living in Codia, Kan., and the other in Chicago.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok