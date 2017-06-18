The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 37 years ago:

Contests, parade to highlight Monroeville firemen's meet

MONROEVILLE — Where can a person go to see 38 high school bands, 23 drum and bugle corps, clowns, Keystone Cops and an ox team and 300 fire trucks?

In Monroeville, of course.

At least 110 fire departments and about 20,000 people are expected to attend the two-day 106th annual Northwest Ohio Volunteer Firemen’s Association convention this weekend.

A photo accompanying the story featured Janet Schild, host queen for the 106th annual Northwest Ohio Volunteer Firemen’s Association. She is pictured with first runner-up Molly Hohler.

Breaking new ground

(Photo caption) Commissioner Thomas Carabin, Roy Palm and Maurice Smith share a shovel Tuesday in the groundbreaking ceremonies at the Christie Lane workshop for retarded adults. The $1.2 million project is expected to be completed in 10 months.

90th year

(Photo caption) Mrs. Pearl Ernest Guynn celebrated her 90th birthday Sunday. A surprise party was given in her honor at Memorial Lake Park by her daughters, Hilda Loughton and Margaret David, and son, George Ernest. Guests included her 21 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

That’s more like it

(Photo caption) Norwalk second baseman Tim Hall throws a runner out at first in Tuesday’s American Legion game at McGuan Park. Norwalk snapped a four-game losing streak with a 9-2 win over Marion.

Maxie Tire pounds Janesville

It took just four innings, but that’s all Maxie Tire needed to dispose of Janesville Products 17-0 Tuesday and remain undefeated in the Women’s City Softball League.

Maxie pounded out 16 hits and after a scoreless first inning pushed across one run in the second and then eight in each of the third and fourth frames.

While the Maxie bats sounded off, winning pitcher Connie Giesecke held Janesville to just two hits.

Barb Knapp paced the winners with four singles while Nancy Ritz, Connie Solberg, Barb O’Dell and Joyce Lierenz collected two hits apiece.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok