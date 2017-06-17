School officials made defendants

The top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 107 years ago:

In suit brought by treasurer of the senior class association of 1910

“Charles R. Brown Jr., as treasurer of the Senior Class Association of Norwalk High School for the year 1910 vs. Alexander Darius Beechy and James Everett Cole,” is the title of a petition that was filed Saturday afternoon in common pleas court by Stephen M. Young, attorney for Mr. Brown.

The petition says that on June 3, 1910, the Senior Class Association gave a public entertainment at Gilger Theatre at which a charge was made for attendance, and that neither Mr. Beechy, who is superintendent of the public schools, nor Mr. Cole, who is principal of the high school, were members of the association nor entitled to any share of the proceeds derived from the entertainment.

The petition alleges that without any authority from the association, the defendants obtained the entire proceeds of the entertainment and appropriated the proceeds to purposes unknown to the treasurer of the association, excepting that they have paid to him as treasurer the sum of $140.92.

It is alleged in the petition that the treasurer of the association has made due demand upon the defendants for a full accounting of all of the proceeds of the association, and that each of the defendants has refused and still refuse to account therefor or to pay over to the association any further sums.

Graduates of 1910 enjoy banquet

The thirty-two members of the senior class that graduated from the Norwalk High School last week, held a most enjoyable banquet in the main dining room of the Avalon Friday evening, at which the following menu was served:

Consomme, celery, sliced cucumbers, stuffed whitefish, wafers, sliced tomatoes, roast young turkey with dressing, cranberry jelly, new potatoes in cream, new beet greens, green peas, rolls, strawberry shortcake with whipped cream, Egyptienne salad, wafers, vanilla ice cream, chocolate dip, two kinds of cake and coffee.

The banquet began at 7:30 o’clock, and at the conclusion of the dinner several members of the class responded to toasts as they were called upon by Earl Johnson, president of the class, who acted as toastmaster. Those who made brief addresses were Vernon Harkness, Charles R. Brown Jr., Miss Floy Lyon, Horace Lamb and Charles Peasley.

Mother of heavyweights dies

FINDLAY — Mrs. Mary Beck, oldest woman in the country, is dead, aged 98 years. She was the mother of nine children, none of whom weighed less than 350 pounds, the heaviest one nearly 600 pounds.

One of the oldest citizens

RIPLEY — Mr. John Parrott, one of the oldest citizens of this place, died Thursday morning at about 9 o’clock. Mr. Parrott was born April 7, 1821 in Taunton, England, and died at his home in Ripley, Huron County, Ohio, June 16, 1910.

He was the second child born to William and Hannah (Lee) Parrott, and came to America in an early day, and on July 28, 1847, he was married to Jane Harkness, who preceded him to the “beyond” by only a few months, and whose mother, Martha Samples Harkness, had the distinction of being the first white woman that settled in Fairfield township.

To them was born four children, Charlotte A., James Lee, deceased, William H., who died in infancy, and Frank. Mr. Parrott also leaves seven granchildren.

Coming Monday — June 19, 1910: Two more arrests for fast driving

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok