Robbers cut up local man and leave him for dead

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 100 years ago:

Farm hand attacked near Bellevue by three men and nearly killed

William A. Hicks, 41, was held up and robbed of his money and then badly cut with knives, beat into unconsciousness and left for dead by a band of three men at a point along the New York Central railroad between Bellevue and Monroeville last night. He is now being cared for at Monroeville where his condition is reported as being very critical.

Hicks spends his winters working on a plantation in Florida and comes back north to work as a farm hand during the summer months. He has spent several summers working for Huron County farmers and just returned from Florida this week in search of a job.

Hay harvesters will be busy

Norwalk business and professional men are vitally interested in the project of County Agent Laird to have businessmen go out on the farms of the county and lend a hand during hay harvest.

At Thursday’s night’s meeting while the crowd was small it made up in enthusiasm what it lacked in numbers. The attorneys are at work among themselves to have every law shop in town close on a certain day and all the lawyers go out and work on the farm. Retail merchants are planning to devote at least one day a week for two weeks at such a job. What the town men lack in experience and ability will be made up in earnestness to “do their bit” to help the food situation in the country.

Local school heads to discuss failures

C.C. Patterson and J.E. Cole will be in their offices at the high school between the hours of 4 to 12 and 1 to 2 Monday to discuss cases of failure of any pupils with their parents and to finish any other business relative to the school year just closed.

Good school record

Donald H. Spratt, a pupil of the fourth grade at Pleasant Street School, passes into the fifth grade with a record of being neither absent nor tardy during the school year. This is an unusually good record, as it will be remembered this is four successive years for him of being neither absent nor tardy and he aims to do as well in the future.

Have perfect records

Wm. Welton and Robert Spratt were the only pupils who passed from the first grade at the Pleasant Street school with a perfect record of being neither absent nor tardy during the school year. Robert says he is going to try and follow his brother’s record.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok