The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 46 years ago:

Youngster drowns in Huron River

WILLARD — Seven-year-old James Eugene Cross, son of Mr. and Mrs. Keith Cross, 12 Euclid Ave., drowned in the Huron River near Steuben while fishing Saturday afternoon.

Young Cross was fishing with his uncle, Robert Cross, Willard, his brother, Jeffrey, and a neighbor friend when the accident happened.

His father said no one knew “really what happened. He was playing on a sandbar and waded in,” said Cross.

Ten people drowned that weekend in the state of Ohio.

‘Hot pants’ too hot for most firms

CLEVELAND (UPI) — Hot pants are too hot for most area firms because, as one company official put it, they are “an eight hour distraction for the men who are trying to work.”

A survey released this weekend by Associated Industries of Cleveland, a firm which does employee relations work for some 500 area companies, showed 110 of 137 firms responding banned hot pants on female employees.

Wed in heirloom gown

Wearing a gown of ivory satin and lace which was worn by her grandmother in 1915 for her wedding, Laura Ramsey Stewart became the bride of Thomas Robert Derby at Christ Episcopal Church in Huron May 29.

The bride is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John S. Stewart, 45 N.. Pleasant St. She is also the granddaughter of Mrs.Sheldon R. Laning, 111 W. Main St., whose gown she wore. She was given in marriage by her father.

The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Donald H. Derby, 29 Hawthorne Dr.

Schild’s, Moose win openers

Schil’s IGA and the Moose racked up their first wins of the Teener League season Saturday as each team won its opener.

Mike Frazier went the distance for Schild’s, striking out nine to notch his first win. He spaced Bleile’s hits well except for the fourth in which the losers scored four runs on four hits.

Norb Gross went four-for-four for Schild’s, including a double, while teammate Scott Hunter hit a triple. Bleile’s Scott Schillig got three singles in three at bats.

Matt Gross pitched four innings for the Moose and allowed six runs, but still picked up the win as starter. Tom Ott could get just one out before being lifted.

Hits weren’t a prerequisite for runs as only 11 safeties were hit in the game. Jim Seitz went two-for-four for the Moose while Ott and Dave Frey collected a double and a single each for the VFW.

Coming Wednesday — June 7, 1971: New London may cut sports, activities

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok