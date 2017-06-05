County accidents kill two

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 46 years ago:

Olena crash blamed on twister

A Portsmouth woman who had been living in Norwalk recently was killed this morning when her car struck a tree which had fallen across U.S. 250 at Olena when a small tornado passed through just before 2 a.m.

Patricia A. Craig, 33, who had been staying at 39 Gibbs Road, was killed and three of her four passengers injured in the crash, the State Highway Patrol reported.

A young Willard area man also was fatally injured this morning when his convertible skidded 106 feet into the side of a Baltimore and Ohio Railroad train in Willard.

John Eric (Rick) Bragg, 22, rural Willard, died at Willard Area Hospital shortly after the accident.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Department reported “a small twister” passed through the Olena area about a half-hour before the fatal crash. Residents who talked to the sheriff’s night patrol reportedly said the tornado “came in about treetop level.”

Honor day held at Norwalk High

Julia Emmons and Larry Carpenter, two Norwalk High seniors, were given the “Sam” and “Alice” awards Friday at the Norwalk High Honors Day assembly.

George Perry, principal, called the award “possibly the most prestigious honor of the day.” The award is traditionally given to the boy and girl who are most typical of the graduating class.

Glenn Sprague, assistant principal, presented a new honor at the assembly. He presented Nancy Fauber and Julie Ramsey with the “I Dare You” awards.

These awards are presented to students who in the eyes of the administrators and the “I Dare You” board in St. Louis, show uncommon leadership.

Outstanding senior Academic Awards were presented by the heads of the respective departments. Jack Lolla won the industrial arts award and the social studies award. Other winners were Susan Truxell, art; Mike Sutter, boys physical education; Betty Todorov, business education; Ann Johnson, English; Margaret Hespeler, home economics; Tina Zannieri, language; Becky Schild, mathematics; and Art Hanson, science.

Finch opposes buying lot

Mayor Harold E. Finch said this morning he opposes the city spending $106,000 for a downtown parking lot without the voters’ approval.

Finch was referring to the proposal of retired businessman John Ernsthausen to finance the purchase and improvement of land at West Main and South Hester streets for a parking lot. The plan calls for five percent interest over 10 years.

The lot is proposed for the former site of the Avalon Hotel and Cook Tobacco Co.

Simons, McCarty, Zureich Trucker Spring MVP’s

Norwalk spring sports teams were honored at Friday’s Honors Day ceremonies.

Cinder coach Howard Hershey singled out Mike Simons and Mike Roush for individual honors. Simons, the Truckers’ 880 specialist, was named Most Valuable Player, while Roush was designated the most improved underclassmen.

Steve Zureich was honored by tennis coach James Burkhart as the most valuable netter. He was also given a trophy for winning the tennis sectional in Galion.

Golf coach Robert Gullet awarded the most valuable player trophy to Pat McCarty for his performance this year.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok