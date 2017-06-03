The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector on this date 46 years ago:

Upholsterer pact $920,500

The three-year contract ratified Wednesday by plant employees of the Norwalk Furniture Corp. calls for wage increases ranging up to more than 70 cents an hour.

In addition the Upholsterers union gained additional fringe benefits it estimated would cost the Norwalk company 18 cents an hour during the next three years.

Total cost of the new pact, over the three years, will be $920,500, according to the company. Wage increases represent $615,500 of the cost with the balance, $305,000, for fringe benefits.

In the third year of the contract, wages will range from $2.59 to $7 an hour with the average at $4.15.

Hamilton accepted at Ohio Music Camp

Malcolm Hamilton, concertmaster and first chair violinist for the Norwalk High School orchestra, has been accepted by the Ohio Music Camp for one week of study this summer.

Paul Laycock, director of the Norwalk City Schools music department, also announced the names of students who will play in the All-Ohio Symphony Orchestra at the Ohio State Fair this year.

Lee Berezin, cello, and Rand Laycock, string bass, will be members of the 200-piece student orchestra.

Alternates from Nowalk High School are Marlin Borsick, viola, and Rob Slabodnick, french horn.

Inspection

(Photo caption) Service Director Herbert Krogh gets the feel of his new car this morning at Ebert & Son Motor Sales. Neil Ebert, company owner, answers questions as Krogh inspects the car. The old service director’s car will be turned over to police to be used as a fourth patrol car.

More junk in yards

Service Director Herbert Krogh made a quick tour of Norwalk this morning looking for junk in residential yards.

At a home on Corwin Street, he found tires and clothes in the yard. The garage door was open and boxes filled with toys and papers were overflowing into the driveway.

After speaking with a person at the house, he said, “They say they clean out the garage every week. It doesn’t look like it to me.”

EHOVE cites top students

Two Norwalk students were among those at EHOVE Joint Vocational School who earned special awards in trade and industry programs this spring.

Tom Hedrick of Norwalk won recognition as the recipient of a regional silver medal given by the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA). He is in the machine trade program at EHOVE.

Nancy Kraft of Norwalk was one of four EHOVE students winning American Legion Americanism and Government Certificates.

Lloyd Balduff of Monroeville also won an American Legion award.

Tom Salamons, attending EHOVE from Edison High School, was recognized as the “top all around auto body student,” while James Bartow of Western Reserve, won the Golden Hammer Award in the carpentry program.

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok